Young Stonehaven chef named ‘best in show’ at International culinary competition

A young Stonehaven chef has added to her growing trophy cabinet after being crowed ‘best in show’ during her latest feat.

Phoebe Lawson battled it out against the world’s best culinary masters at the International Salon Culinaire competition in London.

Rated one of the world’s top culinary competitions, the occasion gives chefs the chance to test their skills and creativity across 120 live and static challenges.

Joining the Compass Group UK & Ireland team, the 18-year-old chef blew the judges away with her culinary skills.

Ultimately, the young chef won ‘best in show’ for her restaurant plate and walked away with a gold award and best in class for her main course plates, two silvers and a best in class for her dessert plates and bronze for afternoon tea.

Phoebe, who is a Compass Scotland apprentice and Commis Chef at Aberdeen-based ESS Energy, says she’s proud to return home to the north-east victorious and get the chance to learn from the best in the business.

She said: “This has been a really great opportunity to compete, learn and develop my skills. I loved taking part and it was a brilliant environment attending the competition with everyone.

“I am really proud to come home with these medals.”

Phoebe has won a host of awards for her culinary skills, including the chance to work at the Royal Ascot at the age of 15. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Young Stonehaven chef a ‘shining example’ to all

In 2022, the former Mackie Academy pupil began her career as a chef at Royal Ascot at just age 15 after winning the Springboard FutureChef contest.

Ronnie Kelman, Managing Director – ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure said Phoebe is a ‘shining example’ of what is possible.

He said: “This is a phenomenal result for Phoebe and for our culinary team. We’re always incredibly proud to see people develop and to see them helping others on their journey. This is a real showcase of both development and wider support.

“We’re committed to supporting our people to progress in their careers. Phoebe is a shining example of what can be accomplished. We can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Nick Vadis, Culinary Director at Compass Group UK & Ireland added: “This is a brilliant result for Phoebe – a huge congratulations and well done for the hard work.”