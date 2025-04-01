Young Stonehaven chef named ‘best in show’ at International culinary competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young Stonehaven chef named ‘best in show’ at International culinary competition

Phoebe won gold after impressing the judges with her plates.

By Michelle Henderson
Smiling Phoebe pictured holding her awards
Phoebe Lawson from Stonehaven was named 'best in show' at the International Salon Culinaire competition in London. Image: VermilionPr.

A young Stonehaven chef has added to her growing trophy cabinet after being crowed ‘best in show’ during her latest feat.

Phoebe Lawson battled it out against the world’s best culinary masters at the International Salon Culinaire competition in London.

Rated one of the world’s top culinary competitions, the occasion gives chefs the chance to test their skills and creativity across 120 live and static challenges.

Joining the Compass Group UK & Ireland team, the 18-year-old chef blew the judges away with her culinary skills.

Ultimately, the young chef won ‘best in show’ for her restaurant plate and walked away with a gold award and best in class for her main course plates, two silvers and a best in class for her dessert plates and bronze for afternoon tea.

Phoebe, who is a Compass Scotland apprentice and Commis Chef at Aberdeen-based ESS Energy, says she’s proud to return home to the north-east victorious and get the chance to learn from the best in the business.

She said: “This has been a really great opportunity to compete, learn and develop my skills. I loved taking part and it was a brilliant environment attending the competition with everyone.

“I am really proud to come home with these medals.”Phoebe pictured in a red hat holding a round plate award and blue medal ribbon.

Phoebe has won a host of awards for her culinary skills, including the chance to work at the Royal Ascot at the age of 15. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Young Stonehaven chef a ‘shining example’ to all

In 2022, the former Mackie Academy pupil began her career as a chef at Royal Ascot at just age 15 after winning the Springboard FutureChef contest.

Ronnie Kelman, Managing Director – ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure said Phoebe is a ‘shining example’ of what is possible.

He said: “This is a phenomenal result for Phoebe and for our culinary team. We’re always incredibly proud to see people develop and to see them helping others on their journey. This is a real showcase of both development and wider support.

“We’re committed to supporting our people to progress in their careers. Phoebe is a shining example of what can be accomplished. We can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Nick Vadis, Culinary Director at Compass Group UK & Ireland added: “This is a brilliant result for Phoebe – a huge congratulations and well done for the hard work.”

