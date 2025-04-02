Woman dies in A98 crash near Fraserburgh

A woman has died, and three men are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A98 south of Fraserburgh.

The crash occurred near the village of Craigmaud at around 5pm on Tuesday, April 1.

It involved an Audi Q5 and a Ford Transit van.

Emergency services, including police, fire, and ambulance crews, were dispatched to the scene.

Police have confirmed that the 61-year-old woman driving the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three in hospital after crash on A98

The three men in the van were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The A98 was closed for around 10 hours to allow collision investigators to examine the scene and reopened at around 1am on Wednesday, April 2.

Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who tragically lost her life in this collision.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing, and I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was travelling on the A98 around the time of the crash, especially if they have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2664 of April 1, 2025.