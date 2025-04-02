Restaurant bosses confirm plans to transform old Union Street bank – but council rules change needed

The firm looking to turn the former Bank of Scotland building on Union Street into a restaurant have been revealed – as they seek permission to open past midnight.

Mosaic Aberdeen has asked the council to waive certain rules regarding noise and opening hours – as they are poised to transform the historic building.

The Bank of Scotland confirmed its closure in 2022, and it has lain empty ever since.

Plans to turn the closed bank into a restaurant were approved back in December, as the owner sought to change its designation to attract a new taker.

This came despite backlash from neighbours over the potential “travesty” the feared kebab pong could cause.

What are new Union Street restaurant operators asking for?

Papers reveal how the business, run by Kathy Ann George and Vijeta Sood, is looking to bypass rules around how long they can stay open, and keep the ventilation system on.

The restaurateurs are hoping to open from 9am until 1am, as opposed to the council’s imposed 10am-11pm hours.

Architects say it’s their “understanding the main issue of concern for this revision would be the noise impact”.

But Mosaic Aberdeen has enlisted the help of experts Grosle Environmental Services to fight their case, who say that noise should stay at acceptable levels.

Drawings show the Union Street restaurant will have space for 70 customers along with a bar on the ground floor.

Kebabs would be prepared in a corner of the room, next to a charcoal grill, with a salad bar in front.

Forms sent to the council insist the extended hours would have no “negative impact on those around the premises”.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Pong fears previously raised by council and residents

The original proposal to turn the former bank into a restaurant went before the council’s planning committee last year.

Fears were raised by both residents and elected officials over smell and noise problems for those living nearby.

Councillor Marie Boulton admitted the application made her “nervous” as she didn’t think there was enough clarity around what would actually be served there.

“It worries me that yes, we’ll get the building back into use, but not necessarily in the way that we would want it,” Ms Boulton said.

But despite these worries, the original plans were approved. But officials will have to revisit the decision before the building is brought back to life.

You can view the full plans here.

Read more: