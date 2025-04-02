Restaurant bosses confirm plans to transform old Union Street bank – but council rules change needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Restaurant bosses confirm plans to transform old Union Street bank – but council rules change needed

The duo behind the plans to convert the former Bank of Scotland building have been revealed.

By Isaac Buchan
Fears were previously raised over the kebab stench which could emanate from the new venue. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Fears were previously raised over the kebab stench which could emanate from the new venue. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The firm looking to turn the former Bank of Scotland building on Union Street into a restaurant have been revealed – as they seek permission to open past midnight.

Mosaic Aberdeen has asked the council to waive certain rules regarding noise and opening hours – as they are poised to transform the historic building.

The Bank of Scotland confirmed its closure in 2022, and it has lain empty ever since.

Plans to turn the closed bank into a restaurant were approved back in December, as the owner sought to change its designation to attract a new taker.

This came despite backlash from neighbours over the potential “travesty” the feared kebab pong could cause.

Known as Canada House, the 201 Union Street premises dates back to the late 1800s when it was built for the North of Scotland Canadian Mortgage Company.. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What are new Union Street restaurant operators asking for?

Papers reveal how the business, run by Kathy Ann George and Vijeta Sood, is looking to bypass rules around how long they can stay open, and keep the ventilation system on.

The restaurateurs are hoping to open from 9am until 1am, as opposed to the council’s imposed 10am-11pm hours.

Architects say it’s their “understanding the main issue of concern for this revision would be the noise impact”.

But Mosaic Aberdeen has enlisted the help of experts Grosle Environmental Services to fight their case, who say that noise should stay at acceptable levels.

Floor plans of the new Union Street restaurant. Image: Squire Architects

Drawings show the Union Street restaurant will have space for 70 customers along with a bar on the ground floor.

Kebabs would be prepared in a corner of the room, next to a charcoal grill, with a salad bar in front.

Forms sent to the council insist the extended hours would have no “negative impact on those around the premises”.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Pong fears previously raised by council and residents

The original proposal to turn the former bank into a restaurant went before the council’s planning committee last year.

Fears were raised by both residents and elected officials over smell and noise problems for those living nearby.

The former Bank of Scotland on Aberdeen's Union Street.
The former Bank of Scotland on Union Street will soon become a restaurant. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Councillor Marie Boulton admitted the application made her “nervous” as she didn’t think there was enough clarity around what would actually be served there.

“It worries me that yes, we’ll get the building back into use, but not necessarily in the way that we would want it,” Ms Boulton said.

But despite these worries, the original plans were approved. But officials will have to revisit the decision before the building is brought back to life.

You can view the full plans here.

Conversation