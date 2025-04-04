Fears ‘crumbling’ Tillydrone flats are ‘past their best’ as pigeons move in following years of neglect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears ‘crumbling’ Tillydrone flats are ‘past their best’ as pigeons move in following years of neglect

Tillydrone community councillor Billy Kidd said the community is "going from wrack to ruin".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
A pigeon hover over Tillydrone flats
The council flats on Harris Drive have seen better days, with pigeons now moving in. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Tillydrone residents are calling for Aberdeen City Council to carry out crucial repairs to their homes amid fears the suburb is “being ignored”.

They believe that numerous gutters and fascias along tenement blocks in the area are rotten due to a “lack of maintenance” over the years.

Some fascias have been fixed while others have been left to fall apart – and some are in such a bad way that pigeons have moved in.

A number of drains across the area are also blocked up, causing flooding misery during spells of heavy rain.

Broken gutters on one of the Tillydrone flats. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

But despite multiple attempts to get the local authority to fix these problems, they still remain.

‘Tillydrone people deserve better’

Community councillor Billy Kidd has lived in Tillydrone for more than 50 years and has noticed a change within the neighbourhood.

He told The Press and Journal that he has flagged “hundreds of things” to Aberdeen City Council but his warnings have fallen on deaf ears.

Tillydrone community councillor Billy Kidd. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“We’ve been doing walkabouts with council officials and councillors pointing things out for at least 10 years,” Billy said.

“It’s the same things we’ve been pointing out at every walkabout and there’s very little being done.

“The council knows that it needs done but they haven’t taken a decision.

“Somebody has got to decide because people deserve better.”

What are the problems with the Tillydrone flats?

While giving us a tour around the suburb, Billy revealed that some buildings have been missing gutters for at least two years.

The gutter has fallen off this particular Tillydrone building. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Some of the walls are now crumbling. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

“A lot of the roofs are covered in thick moss and the gutters need a regular clean out, but they are leaking all over the place which rots the facias,” he said.

“When the fascias rot the gutters fall down, it’s the same all over.

“At one time you could fix all of that on a ladder, now you need a cherry picker or scaffolding, which makes it more costly so it is just ignored.”

Billy adds that while blocked drains are causing issues across the whole of Tillydrone, they are particularly bad on Hayton Road.

He explained: “When kids are waiting to cross to get to school with their parents, they have to jump back when traffic goes over because the water splashes.”

The clogged up drain on Hayton Road that causes the street to flood. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
There are drain issues on Alexander Terrace in Tillydrone too. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

The frustrated community councillor added: “How hard is it to clean out a gully?”

He also stated that some ridge tiles at the top of buildings which were blown off during Storm Arwen in 2021 still haven’t been replaced.

Fears Tillydrone flats are ‘past their best’

Billy revealed the community council started having monthly meetings with council chiefs at one point in a bid to see some positive changes.

However, this was stopped after a couple of months as the group claimed nothing was being done about the 60-year-old flats that have come to start falling apart.

These facias in Tillydrone need some attention. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

Billy added: “They need major work and investment, it’s either that or knock them down because they are past their best.

“They are alright on the inside but the whole structure on the outside is not good.”

‘Our Tillydrone homes are going to wrack and ruin’

Significant investment has been made in Tillydrone in recent years including new housing and the replacement Riverbank School that will welcome pupils later this year.

Aberdeen’s third Cryuff Court was opened in the suburb last May, named after former Dons skipper Willie Miller.

While Billy welcomed the new additions, he believes more should be done.

The new Riverbank Primary School is almost ready to open its doors. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“We are getting a new school and new flats and all the rest of it, but what about the rest of the community?

“Things that were done 50 or 60 years ago are not done now and it all boils down to money.

“Things have dragged on – instead of painting every three or four years, they are maybe leaving it for 10 years and everything is rotten by then.

“But it can’t go on the way it is, the council has got to take the decision – do we sort them, do we spend major money, are they worth it, or are they needing knocked down?”

The flats along Harris Drive. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

He added: “It’s a good community but it’s just going to wrack and ruin.”

What do council chiefs have to say?

Councillor Ross Grant regularly joins Billy on the walkabouts and shares residents’ exasperation with the “inadequate” condition of Tillydrone’s buildings.

Tillydrone councillor Ross Grant. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

He added: “After years of lobbying council officials and trying to warn them of the growing state of disrepair that these buildings are in, I am fearful that without a commitment to clear and significant investment that some of these buildings are coming to the end of their life.

“The council must work with the community to make more tangible progress on improvement projects for these buildings.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

