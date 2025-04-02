Cults teen tennis star touted as ‘the next Andy Murray’ nets sponsorship deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cults teen tennis star touted as ‘the next Andy Murray’ nets sponsorship deal

Caelan finished last year ranked number one in Scotland.

By Ross Hempseed
Caelan McKechnie is being heralded as the next Andy Murray. Image: Supplied.
Caelan McKechnie is being heralded as the next Andy Murray. Image: Supplied.

A young tennis prodigy from Cults Academy has been described as “the next Andy Murray.”

Caelan McKechnie is just 14 years old and has already made waves in the tennis world.

The young tennis superstar is the current under-14 Scottish champion in singles and doubles.

He finished last year ranked No. 1 in Scotland and No. 7 in the UK.

Caelan also made headlines after winning a singles title at the prestigious Play Your Way to Wimbledon tournament in 2024.

He also scored a “Dublin double” at the 14U Tennis Europe Ireland 4 held in the city.

Caelan McKechnie and Rocco Bellamy after winning the doubles title in Dublin last year. Image: LTA.

He secured the singles title via a walkover in the final, and with his partner Rocco Bellamy, the pair put together a convincing run to the doubles title.

Within the last three years, he has won 60 tournaments, including multiple titles on the Junior European Tour.

Due to his rising profile and talent for winning, Caelan has now landed a major year-long sponsorship with Specsavers.

Cults teen tennis star touted as ‘the next Andy Murray’

Specsavers is investing in Caelan’s future as he aims to turn professional.

Tennis tournaments are held worldwide, and professional equipment is expensive.

He is also still attending Cults Academy whilst playing in high-pressure tennis tournaments.

Caelan McKechnie is now sponsored by Specsavers. Image: Specsavers.

Caelan is eyeing his next title at the prestigious Lexus National Junior Championships in London this weekend.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be partnering with Specsavers, and I can’t wait to get to work with them over the next year.

“Their support as a sponsor is vital if I am to take my tennis to the next level. Making it to the top is not easy, nor cheap, and every little bit of help along the way is greatly appreciated.”

Jenny Stephenson, Specsavers’ Scottish divisional chair, said: “We are proud to support Scottish talent and hope our backing will help Caelan reach new heights in the tennis world.

“We look forward to seeing what the next 12 months bring for Caelan on his journey through the junior ranks.”

Conversation