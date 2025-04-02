Cults teen tennis star touted as ‘the next Andy Murray’ nets sponsorship deal

A young tennis prodigy from Cults Academy has been described as “the next Andy Murray.”

Caelan McKechnie is just 14 years old and has already made waves in the tennis world.

The young tennis superstar is the current under-14 Scottish champion in singles and doubles.

He finished last year ranked No. 1 in Scotland and No. 7 in the UK.

Caelan also made headlines after winning a singles title at the prestigious Play Your Way to Wimbledon tournament in 2024.

He also scored a “Dublin double” at the 14U Tennis Europe Ireland 4 held in the city.

He secured the singles title via a walkover in the final, and with his partner Rocco Bellamy, the pair put together a convincing run to the doubles title.

Within the last three years, he has won 60 tournaments, including multiple titles on the Junior European Tour.

Due to his rising profile and talent for winning, Caelan has now landed a major year-long sponsorship with Specsavers.

Specsavers is investing in Caelan’s future as he aims to turn professional.

Tennis tournaments are held worldwide, and professional equipment is expensive.

He is also still attending Cults Academy whilst playing in high-pressure tennis tournaments.

Caelan is eyeing his next title at the prestigious Lexus National Junior Championships in London this weekend.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be partnering with Specsavers, and I can’t wait to get to work with them over the next year.

“Their support as a sponsor is vital if I am to take my tennis to the next level. Making it to the top is not easy, nor cheap, and every little bit of help along the way is greatly appreciated.”

Jenny Stephenson, Specsavers’ Scottish divisional chair, said: “We are proud to support Scottish talent and hope our backing will help Caelan reach new heights in the tennis world.

“We look forward to seeing what the next 12 months bring for Caelan on his journey through the junior ranks.”