In pictures: Crowds gather for sold-out Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performance at P&J Live Aberdeen

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe marked their 10th year making music together with a night at P&J Live Aberdeen.

The Together at Home 12-date tour is promoting the duo’s sixth album together, released later this year.

Ball and Boe have an impressive list of achievements behind them, having sold out three headline arena tours, received two Classic Brit Awards and sold more than 1.5 million albums in the UK alone.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe wowed audiences at P&J Live

Ball and Boe aren’t strangers to performing in Aberdeen, leading the performance of a UK arena tour of Les Misérables in October last year.

The pair played the iconic roles of Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert, receiving high praise from those who attended.

Ahead of their latest visit, Alfie and Michael recalled a night of Granite City revelry – including a £550 bill – that included “single malt whiskies and the Guinness chasers”.

