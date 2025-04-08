In pictures: Crowds gather for sold-out Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performance at P&J Live Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In pictures: Crowds gather for sold-out Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performance at P&J Live Aberdeen

Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery of Michael Ball & Alfie Boe's Aberdeen performance of "Together at Home"?

Crowds arrive at P&J Live for sold-out performance from musical greats Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crowds arrive at P&J Live for sold-out performance from musical greats Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe marked their 10th year making music together with a night at P&J Live Aberdeen.

The Together at Home 12-date tour is promoting the duo’s sixth album together, released later this year.

Ball and Boe have an impressive list of achievements behind them, having sold out three headline arena tours, received two Classic Brit Awards and sold more than 1.5 million albums in the UK alone.

Our photographer Darrell Benns captured the crowd’s anticipation before the show.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe wowed audiences at P&J Live

Ball and Boe aren’t strangers to performing in Aberdeen, leading the performance of a UK arena tour of Les Misérables in October last year.

The pair played the iconic roles of Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert, receiving high praise from those who attended.

Ahead of their latest visit, Alfie and Michael recalled a night of Granite City revelry – including a £550 bill – that included “single malt whiskies and the Guinness chasers”.

Can you spot anyone you know at the P&J Live performance?

Fans enjoy a drink before the Ball and Boe concert.
There are lots of smiling faces before the Michael Ball and Alfie Boe gig.
Friends and families arrive for the sold-out show at P&J Live.
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performed hits from musicals and golden oldie tunes.
P&J Live was packed on Monday night.
Can you spot anyone you know in the gallery?
There were queues outside TECA as people excitedly headed in for the show.
There were a lot of laughs during Ball and Boe’s witty show.
Ball and Boe fans arrived well-dressed.
Attendees enjoyed a drink before the Ball and Boe performance of Together at Home.
Programmes at the show cost £15, while t-shirts cost £30.
P&J Live was buzzing with anticipation.

Read our review of Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s performance here.

What did you think of the show? Let us know in the comments below.

