Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire In pictures: Crowds gather for sold-out Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performance at P&J Live Aberdeen Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery of Michael Ball & Alfie Boe's Aberdeen performance of "Together at Home"? Crowds arrive at P&J Live for sold-out performance from musical greats Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Joanna Bremner April 8 2025, 11:45 am April 8 2025, 11:45 am Share In pictures: Crowds gather for sold-out Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performance at P&J Live Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6726053/photo-gallery-michael-ball-alfie-boe-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Michael Ball and Alfie Boe marked their 10th year making music together with a night at P&J Live Aberdeen. The Together at Home 12-date tour is promoting the duo’s sixth album together, released later this year. Ball and Boe have an impressive list of achievements behind them, having sold out three headline arena tours, received two Classic Brit Awards and sold more than 1.5 million albums in the UK alone. Our photographer Darrell Benns captured the crowd’s anticipation before the show. Michael Ball and Alfie Boe wowed audiences at P&J Live Ball and Boe aren’t strangers to performing in Aberdeen, leading the performance of a UK arena tour of Les Misérables in October last year. The pair played the iconic roles of Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert, receiving high praise from those who attended. Ahead of their latest visit, Alfie and Michael recalled a night of Granite City revelry – including a £550 bill – that included “single malt whiskies and the Guinness chasers”. Can you spot anyone you know at the P&J Live performance? Fans enjoy a drink before the Ball and Boe concert. There are lots of smiling faces before the Michael Ball and Alfie Boe gig. Friends and families arrive for the sold-out show at P&J Live. Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performed hits from musicals and golden oldie tunes. P&J Live was packed on Monday night. Can you spot anyone you know in the gallery? There were queues outside TECA as people excitedly headed in for the show. There were a lot of laughs during Ball and Boe’s witty show. Ball and Boe fans arrived well-dressed. Attendees enjoyed a drink before the Ball and Boe performance of Together at Home. Programmes at the show cost £15, while t-shirts cost £30. P&J Live was buzzing with anticipation. Read our review of Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s performance here. What did you think of the show? Let us know in the comments below.
