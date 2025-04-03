Aberdeenshire woman’s fight to reclaim family home left her with ‘sleepless nights, anxiety and depression’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire woman’s fight to reclaim family home left her with ‘sleepless nights, anxiety and depression’

Lesley Pike spoke to Scotland Tonight about the legal limbo she has been through since her parents passed away.

By Ross Hempseed
Lesley Pike appears on Scotland Tonight.
An Aberdeenshire woman says she has suffered sleepless nights, anxiety, and depression while trying to get her parents’ home back.

Lesley Pike spoke to Scotland Tonight about her ordeal following the collapse of Greenock-based legal firm McClure.

Her parents placed their bungalow in a Family Protection Trust arranged by McClure, paying more than £2,000. They were told this would protect the home from being sold to cover care home fees.

Under the trust’s terms, a board of McClure trustees and solicitors—one of whom left the firm in 2017—took control of the property and retained that power after her parents died.

When Lesley’s family tried to sell the house, she said: “The young estate agent told us it wasn’t ours to sell.”

She added: “We’ve paid nearly £40,000 to get the house to my nephew, where it should have gone in 2014 when my parents died.

“It has cost us thousands—money we don’t have—to get the family back on track. It has affected us financially, physically, and mentally.

“We’ve experienced sleepless nights, anxiety, and depression. It has been mind-blowing.”

Lesley Pike in legal battle after McClure collapse

Lesley from Aberdeenshire is among more than 20,000 people dealing with the fallout from McClure’s collapse in 2021 and the widespread selling of Family Protection Trusts.

She said: “We trusted the people my parents trusted and fell into that trap of thinking everything would be fine. We weren’t told what we were signing.

“We signed documents with McClure’s name on them without understanding what they were or what would happen.”

She added: “If someone my mother trusted—I hate that word now—brought a piece of paper, we would sign it. Now, we find our signatures on documents saying we wanted a trust.”

Scotland Tonight also features a former McClure employee who claimed managing director Andrew Robertson pressured staff to sign up new clients at B&Q.

A representative for Mr Robertson denied claims that clients were misled.

Scotland Tonight: Trapped in a Family Trust airs on STV at 8.30pm on Thursday, April 3.

Conversation