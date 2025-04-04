Will new Union Street bunting save us from swooping seagulls this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Will new Union Street bunting save us from swooping seagulls this summer?

The colourful decorations festooned along the foot of the Granite Mile are reckoned to have a surprising benefit...

Union Street bunting seagulls
The bunting could have some extra purposes on top of adding some colour to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Ben Hendry

Decorative bunting has been strung up along Union Street in Aberdeen this week, adding a splash of colour beneath the bright blue skies.

While the additions have been installed to promote the upcoming Tall Ships festival, it’s thought they could have a welcome side effect in the city’s ongoing battle with menace seagulls.

Around this time of year, the birds become increasingly aggressive – and countless individuals can attest to having their sandwiches swiped along the Granite Mile.

There are hopes the city centre’s fluttering flags, festooned along Union Street from Castlegate up to Market Street, could offer some shelter from the rampaging birds.

The bunting fluttering away on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Will Union Street bunting really deter seagulls?

Bunting has previously been dangled over the thoroughfare mark the Queen’s golden jubilee, Aberdeen FC competing in the Scottish Cup final and the first Great Aberdeen Run.

Pleased council officials reported that the adornments had “benefits” in preventing the feathered fiends from swooping on unsuspecting residents and stealing their food.

A seagull soaring in the north-east. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It was believed the flags deter the birds from descending into the streets, forcing them to remain perched high above.

Councillor Marie Boulton, who has called for bunting to brighten up the city centre before, welcomed the new decorations – and the potential for it to deter “winged sandwich snatchers”.

‘Hopefully bunting will scare off seagulls’

She said she was “delighted” decision-makers had “finally understood the value of have the bunting fluttering up and down Union Street making the street look more active and attractive”.

Another look at the nautical bunting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mrs Boulton added: “Also, it’s acting as an official bird deterrent, hopefully scaring off the pesky seagulls, the winged sandwich snatchers.

“I had previously put forward a motion to council requesting bunting for Union Street… Sadly the request was refused, I’m just glad it is now in place for the Tall Ships.”

Aberdeen’s seagull menace

The Union Street bunting could have arrived at just the right time of year, with seagulls prone to especially bad behaviour at this time of year.

Between April and June, the animals defend their nests – and can get extra aggressive.

