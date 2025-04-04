Will new Union Street bunting save us from swooping seagulls this summer?

Decorative bunting has been strung up along Union Street in Aberdeen this week, adding a splash of colour beneath the bright blue skies.

While the additions have been installed to promote the upcoming Tall Ships festival, it’s thought they could have a welcome side effect in the city’s ongoing battle with menace seagulls.

Around this time of year, the birds become increasingly aggressive – and countless individuals can attest to having their sandwiches swiped along the Granite Mile.

There are hopes the city centre’s fluttering flags, festooned along Union Street from Castlegate up to Market Street, could offer some shelter from the rampaging birds.

Will Union Street bunting really deter seagulls?

Bunting has previously been dangled over the thoroughfare mark the Queen’s golden jubilee, Aberdeen FC competing in the Scottish Cup final and the first Great Aberdeen Run.

Pleased council officials reported that the adornments had “benefits” in preventing the feathered fiends from swooping on unsuspecting residents and stealing their food.

It was believed the flags deter the birds from descending into the streets, forcing them to remain perched high above.

Councillor Marie Boulton, who has called for bunting to brighten up the city centre before, welcomed the new decorations – and the potential for it to deter “winged sandwich snatchers”.

‘Hopefully bunting will scare off seagulls’

She said she was “delighted” decision-makers had “finally understood the value of have the bunting fluttering up and down Union Street making the street look more active and attractive”.

Mrs Boulton added: “Also, it’s acting as an official bird deterrent, hopefully scaring off the pesky seagulls, the winged sandwich snatchers.

“I had previously put forward a motion to council requesting bunting for Union Street… Sadly the request was refused, I’m just glad it is now in place for the Tall Ships.”

Aberdeen’s seagull menace

The Union Street bunting could have arrived at just the right time of year, with seagulls prone to especially bad behaviour at this time of year.

Between April and June, the animals defend their nests – and can get extra aggressive.

