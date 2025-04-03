Union Terrace right hand turn ban SCRAPPED after 20 months as common sense prevails

The right hand turn ban from Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct has finally been axed following months of delays due to legal challenges.

The controversial traffic measure was brought in alongside the city’s much-bemoaned bus gates, before being overturned in October.

However, due to the ongoing legal challenge from irate city centre traders, Aberdeen City Council’s plans to bin the restriction were put on hold.

But as of this morning, signs have been torn down and the road has been repainted, allowing motorists to legally turn right for the first time since July 2023.

This comes after a Press and Journal investigation found that not a single fine had ever been issued for drivers turning onto Rosemount Viaduct.

What does new junction look like?

The junction previously had large unmissable yellow signs hanging from traffic lights, alerting drivers not to head east down Rosemount Viaduct.

But now, the road has returned to its former self, with these warnings stripped away.

A recent Press and Journal investigation found that zero fines had been issued in the traffic ban’s 20 month lifespan.

This was despite many motorists ignoring the restriction and turning right anyway.

The rule was met with harsh criticism from opposition councillors, who branded the measure “a complete waste of time”.

Why did it take so long to remove Union Terrace right turn ban?

Back in October, the restriction was put on the chopping block, but has taken more than five months before it was actually removed.

The council’s finance boss, Alex McLellan, told The P&J that this delay was down to the time needed to complete a consultation on the decision, which yielded no objections.

Mr McLellan said: “It’s a statutory process, you’ve got to have that consultation phase.

“We’ve been on the journey to remove the right hand turn ban since October and that’s just been a statutory process which has taken this long.

“I appreciate that people might have wanted to see it happen quicker but these statutory processes can take a wee while, but we’re here now and it’s a positive.”

Mr McLellan, tear down those signs…

The Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor was also hopeful that this could begin to mend bridges with local businesses following the ongoing bus gate saga.

Last year, traders backed by The P&J put forward the “common sense compromise”, which included six points on removing the bemoaned traffic order.

One of these was the removal of the Union Terrace right turn ban.

Mr McLellan said: “We are listening and taking action where possible.

“We’re clear that we were not going to deliver on everything they had asked for of the council, but certainly we are listening and affecting positive change where we can.

“I think it is that wider narrative, that we need to be crystal clear that Aberdeen city centre is open for business, and this change goes some way to furthering that as well.”

Why were no fines issued for Union Terrace right turn ban?

There are no CCTV cameras monitoring motorists at the Union Terrace junction.

A spokesperson for the police told us that “proactive foot patrols” are carried out in the area, with the hope that the police presence would deter people from breaking the ban.

And the force representative also said it was possible that “education and warnings” were given out rather than slapping motorists with a fine for turning right.

The police spokesperson added: “If any contraventions are witnessed by officers, they will be dealt with accordingly.”

Read more: