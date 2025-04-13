Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: The Harlem Globetrotters dazzle Aberdeen on 2025 UK Tour Catch the best moments from the Harlem Globetrotters' thrilling 2025 UK Tour at P&J Live Aberdeen, featuring jaw-dropping tricks, epic dunks, and non-stop fun! Max, Mike and Luke Roberts. Image: Ethan Williams By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady April 13 2025, 2:10 pm April 13 2025, 2:10 pm Share GALLERY: The Harlem Globetrotters dazzle Aberdeen on 2025 UK Tour Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6726787/the-harlem-globetrotters-aberdeen-uk-tour-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The Harlem Globetrotters wowed fans at P&J Live Aberdeen as part of their 2025 UK Tour. The world-famous basketball team delivered a night of unforgettable moves, tricks, and laughter, showing their signature blend of athleticism and entertainment. Founded in 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters are one of the most iconic sports teams in history, known for combining basketball with theatrical flair. During their Aberdeen show at P&J Live, the Harlem Globetrotters faced off against their long-time rivals, the Washington Generals, in a high-energy showdown. The crowd was treated to an exhilarating experience. Photographer Ethan Williams captured the night’s most thrilling moments as the Globetrotters kept Aberdeen on the edge of their seats. Hamish and Algy. Alfie and Craig Morrison. ‘Moose’ takes a selfie with a fan. Lynn Thurlow, Aden Thurlow and Jacob Hawthorne. ‘Crash’ in the crowd. Crowd shot. The MacLugash Family. ‘Moose’ speaks with a fan. Crowd shot. Harlem Globetrotters player ‘Too Tall’ in the crowd. Harlem Globetrotters entering. Crowd shot. Max, Mike and Luke Roberts. Harlem Globetrotters. Crowd shot. The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour. The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour Bailey and Sharon. The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour fans. Mike Brown and Logan. The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour fans. Crowd shot. The Carrigan Family. The Duncan Family. Cat and Rohan. Marcin, Duong and Oskar. Jackson (on his 13th Birthday) and Harvey Beattie (came from Perth) Fan ‘Alex’ won a signed ball and Globetrotters shirt. Fan ‘Alex’. Crowd shot. Harlem Globetrotters players ‘Crash’ and ‘Jumpin’. Crowd shot. Crowd shot. Crowd shot. The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour. The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour. Harlem Globetrotters mascot Globie. Harlem Globetrotters players ‘Too Tall’ and ‘Moose’ Harlem Globetrotters player ‘Torch’. Harlem Globetrotters player ‘X-Over’ Harlem Globetrotters coach. Harlem Globetrotters referee signs a fans ball. Harlem Globetrotters half time challenge. The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour. Crowd shot. Harlem Globetrotters half time challenge. The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour . The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour.
