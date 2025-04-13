GALLERY: The Harlem Globetrotters dazzle Aberdeen on 2025 UK Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: The Harlem Globetrotters dazzle Aberdeen on 2025 UK Tour

Catch the best moments from the Harlem Globetrotters' thrilling 2025 UK Tour at P&J Live Aberdeen, featuring jaw-dropping tricks, epic dunks, and non-stop fun!

Max, Mike and Luke Roberts. Image: Ethan Williams
By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady

The Harlem Globetrotters wowed fans at P&J Live Aberdeen as part of their 2025 UK Tour.

The world-famous basketball team delivered a night of unforgettable moves, tricks, and laughter, showing their signature blend of athleticism and entertainment.

Founded in 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters are one of the most iconic sports teams in history, known for combining basketball with theatrical flair.

During their Aberdeen show at P&J Live, the Harlem Globetrotters faced off against their long-time rivals, the Washington Generals, in a high-energy showdown.

The crowd was treated to an exhilarating experience.

Photographer Ethan Williams captured the night’s most thrilling moments as the Globetrotters kept Aberdeen on the edge of their seats.

Hamish and Algy.
Alfie and Craig Morrison.
‘Moose’ takes a selfie with a fan.
Lynn Thurlow, Aden Thurlow and Jacob Hawthorne.
‘Crash’ in the crowd.
Crowd shot.
The MacLugash Family.
‘Moose’ speaks with a fan.
Crowd shot.
Harlem Globetrotters player ‘Too Tall’ in the crowd.
Harlem Globetrotters entering.
Crowd shot.
Harlem Globetrotters.
Crowd shot.
The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour.
The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour
Bailey and Sharon.
The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour fans.
Mike Brown and Logan.
The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour fans.
Crowd shot.
The Carrigan Family.
The Duncan Family.
Cat and Rohan.
Marcin, Duong and Oskar.
Jackson (on his 13th Birthday) and Harvey Beattie (came from Perth)
Fan ‘Alex’ won a signed ball and Globetrotters shirt.
Fan ‘Alex’.
Crowd shot.
Harlem Globetrotters players ‘Crash’ and ‘Jumpin’.
Crowd shot.
Crowd shot.
Crowd shot.
The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour.
The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour.
Harlem Globetrotters mascot Globie.
Harlem Globetrotters players ‘Too Tall’ and ‘Moose’
Harlem Globetrotters player ‘Torch’.
Harlem Globetrotters player ‘X-Over’
Harlem Globetrotters coach.
Harlem Globetrotters referee signs a fans ball.
Harlem Globetrotters half time challenge.
The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour.
Crowd shot.
Harlem Globetrotters half time challenge.
The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour .
The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 UK Tour.

Conversation