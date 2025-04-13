GALLERY: The Harlem Globetrotters dazzle Aberdeen on 2025 UK Tour

The Harlem Globetrotters wowed fans at P&J Live Aberdeen as part of their 2025 UK Tour.

The world-famous basketball team delivered a night of unforgettable moves, tricks, and laughter, showing their signature blend of athleticism and entertainment.

Founded in 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters are one of the most iconic sports teams in history, known for combining basketball with theatrical flair.

During their Aberdeen show at P&J Live, the Harlem Globetrotters faced off against their long-time rivals, the Washington Generals, in a high-energy showdown.

The crowd was treated to an exhilarating experience.

Photographer Ethan Williams captured the night’s most thrilling moments as the Globetrotters kept Aberdeen on the edge of their seats.