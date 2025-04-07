£350k plans to breathe new life into stagnant Schoolhill by turning offices into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£350k plans to breathe new life into stagnant Schoolhill by turning offices into flats

Schoolhill is the emptiest street in Aberdeen city centre, with a row of abandoned shops.

By Ben Hendry
Schoolhill flats plans have been lodged on the barren Aberdeen street.
Schoolhill flats plans have been lodged on the barren Aberdeen street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A Central Belt developer plans to spend £350,000 converting old offices on Aberdeen’s struggling Schoolhill into flats.

The street has long been recorded as the emptiest in the city centre.

There is a row of shuttered premises along Schoolhill, with the Wordies Alehouse pub in the middle lying closed since Covid.

Wordies has been closed for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And recently, the Style for Your Shape clothes store relocated from the street to the Trinity Centre amid plummeting footfall.

Since 2023, the number of empty units along the stretch has steadily grown from a 36% rate in 2023 to 50% as of March – with a total of 11 sitting vacant.

This makes it the emptiest street in Aberdeen, tied with the much smaller Gaelic Lane.

What are the new Aberdeen flats plans for Schoolhill upper floors?

The owner of 8-26 Schoolhill, Paisley-based Jonathan Lee, has now put forward proposals to inject new life into the city centre area.

Under the costly plans, a row of first floor offices will be converted to form four new flats.

Single storey extensions will be built to provide toilet facilities to the rear of the closed shops along the stretch too.

The former Forbidden Planet on Schoolhill closed years ago. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Do you think Schoolhill has potential to thrive once again? Let us know in our comments section below

Are there wider plans for Schoolhill?

Plans to reimagine the ground floor units along Schoolhill were approved in 2022.

The fate of Wordies was sealed due to the flats plan upstairs, as the old fashioned tavern needed to be turned into something a bit less noisy first.

Local authority staff said having a busy bar downstairs would mean those living in the properties wouldn’t have “an adequate level of residential amenity”.

Do you have fond memories of Wordies? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson?

While permission was granted for a shop there, no progress has yet been made on the transformation of the much-missed bar.

Ultimately, there are plans in place for five retail units at the ground floor level.

You can see the building warrant on the Aberdeen City Council website.

