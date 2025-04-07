Exclusive: New open-top tour bus to show off Aberdeen in ‘whole new light’ amid tourism boom

A brand new open-top tour bus will hit the streets of Aberdeen within weeks as city leaders try to capitalise on the recent influx of international tourists.

Tourism head honchos in the Granite City have been pondering the idea of introducing a hop on-hop off bus for several years.

The concept has proven popular in destinations across the world – including Edinburgh and Glasgow – and offers people an easy way to see the best bits of the city they are visiting.

And with thousands of tourists expected to flock to the north-east this year, business chiefs thought it was the perfect time to launch the Aberdeen Adventurer.

They hope this will further boost the upcoming Tall Ships and Offshore Europe events, which will bring scores of people from around the globe.

This is on top of the nearly 70 cruise ships planned to dock at the city’s South Harbour in the next five months – packed with hundreds of eager international tourists.

Who is launching the Aberdeen tour bus?

The project is a partnership between McGill’s Xplore, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen Inspired.

Bosses say the service will “show off the Granite City in a whole new light”, giving locals and visitors a chance to explore all of Aberdeen’s must-see landmarks.

The Adventurer’s first trip around the city will be on April 18.

It will run every day from then on, with six rotations per day.

The bright orange open-top bus will stop at 10 designated spots every 90 minutes, while the full tour is estimated to last about 75 minutes for those who don’t hop off.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said such sightseeing tours entice tourists into staying longer and exploring more – which is exactly what they want for Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, area director for McGill’s Buses, Stephen Riggans, hopes the tour bus will give visitors an “unforgettable adventure” in the city.

He added: “This new open-top tour will complement the many fantastic things to see and do in Aberdeen, offering a fresh and exciting way to experience its incredible history, breathtaking architecture, and stunning coastline.”

Where will Aberdeen tour bus stop?

The Aberdeen Adventurer’s route includes 10 stops across the city, which have been specifically chosen for their proximity to major attractions.

There will be stops on Broad Street, Old Aberdeen, Pittodrie, Aberdeen Beach, Fittie, Guild Street, Duthie Park, Queens Road, the Music Hall and His Majesty’s Theatre.

The aim is to help tourists see as much of Aberdeen as possible – from the picture-postcard fishing village to the medieval King’s College and St Machar’s Cathedral.

Visitors will also be able to find the best bars, restaurants and shops in the area by scanning a barcode, which will be placed on the Aberdeen Adventurer leaflets.

And they will be encouraged to share their experience on Instagram using the hashtag AberdeenAdventurer.

How much will a day ticket cost?

Like other tour buses, people will be able to buy a day ticket and hop on and off wherever they like and however many times they wish to during their trip.

Tickets will be priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and students, and £8 for children between five and 15.

Those under five will travel for free when accompanied by an adult, and there will also be family tickets for two adults and up to three children for £32.

Visitors will be able to buy these on the bus or by scanning the tour bus QR code.

Each ticket will come with a set of headphones, which will tell the story of all the landmarks along the route in several different languages.

Ticket holders will also have access to a range of offers from local businesses – including BrewDog, Mackies 19.2, Aberdeen FC, Codona’s, venues on Shiprow and The Terrace Bar and Café.

Council finance convener, Alex McLellan, said: “This provides a real opportunity for the increasing number of visitors to our city to see everything our city has to offer.”

AGCC chief executive, Russell Borthwick, added: “We’ve devised an amazing route and a first-class new product for visitors to the Granite City. See you on board!”

