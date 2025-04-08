‘I can’t wait to try it!’ Excitement over Aberdeen open-top tour bus as holidaymakers ‘care about seeing the sights, not the shops’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I can’t wait to try it!’ Excitement over Aberdeen open-top tour bus as holidaymakers ‘care about seeing the sights, not the shops’

A brand new tour bus will hit the streets of Aberdeen within weeks as city leaders try to capitalise on the recent influx of international tourists... What do our readers make of the idea?

By Ben Hendry
There has been an excited reaction to news of a new open-top tour bus traversing some key Aberdeen landmarks. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Aberdonians seem to be fully on board with plans for a new open-top tour bus showcasing the city’s sights to a growing number of international visitors.

And although it is aimed at first-time guests wishing to take in the attractions on a whistlestop journey, plenty of locals say they “can’t wait” to give it a try when it takes off later this month.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed the imminent launch of the Aberdeen Adventurer bus on Monday morning.

The news made the front page of the P&J. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

And the announcement has been largely welcomed by locals – with our readers already pondering ways that destinations along the route could benefit from it.

Despite some scepticism about the city centre’s retail woes, others insist that tourists are unlikely to be interested in shopping when they could be taking in some stunning sights.

Aberdeen tour bus reaction revealed

Using the comments section of our website, one reader enthused: “Fantastic! Aberdeen has needed this for a long time. I can’t wait to try it.”

The Aberdeen Adventurer will stop at Broad Street, Old Aberdeen, Pittodrie, Aberdeen Beach, Fittie, Guild Street, Duthie Park, Queens Road, the Music Hall and His Majesty’s Theatre.

The aim is to help tourists see as much of Aberdeen as possible – from medieval King’s College and St Machar’s Cathedral to the recently installed Denis Law statue in the city centre.

This shows the route. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

Charlie Craig wondered if Aberdeen FC might look into ways of capitalising on tourists hoping off the bus at the Dons’ historic home.

Another reader suggested that doors could be opened at various Old Aberdeen landmarks to coincide with the trips.

Will tourists be dismayed by ‘run down city centre’

Meanwhile, opinions were slightly more divided on the Evening Express Facebook page…

Debi Porter worried that tourists perched on the upper deck of the bus would be greeted with a “run down city centre and an eyesore of a beach”.

She scorned: “At least they can shop at the countless vape shops and mobile phone shops, and they can however get a haircut at the plethora of barbers.”

Union Street is a bit of a construction site just now. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bruce Morrison hit back by listing attractions like Marischal College, His Majesty’s Theatre and Fittie.

He added: “I have never in my life went on a holiday and was interested in shops – and I’d imagine most people, when planning a holiday, aren’t either.”

‘There’s more to Aberdeen than Union Street’

Aileen Milne was among many with a positive reaction to the Aberdeen tour bus idea.

She added: “There’s more to Aberdeen than Union Street. Most tourists look up instead of going about with their heads in their phones.”

Union Street bunting seagulls
The Townhouse is one of the stops. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Katrina Downie added: “Great to see something that will bring Aberdeen a little closer to other cities who welcome visitors with tourist activities.

“I know our city centre is in bad shape but we have some amazing architecture and beautiful areas in the city.

“Tourist don’t always want to shop, let them explore.”

The project is a partnership between McGill’s Xplore, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen Inspired.

What do YOU think of the tour bus idea? Let us know in our comments section below

