‘I can’t wait to try it!’ Excitement over Aberdeen open-top tour bus as holidaymakers ‘care about seeing the sights, not the shops’

Aberdonians seem to be fully on board with plans for a new open-top tour bus showcasing the city’s sights to a growing number of international visitors.

And although it is aimed at first-time guests wishing to take in the attractions on a whistlestop journey, plenty of locals say they “can’t wait” to give it a try when it takes off later this month.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed the imminent launch of the Aberdeen Adventurer bus on Monday morning.

And the announcement has been largely welcomed by locals – with our readers already pondering ways that destinations along the route could benefit from it.

Despite some scepticism about the city centre’s retail woes, others insist that tourists are unlikely to be interested in shopping when they could be taking in some stunning sights.

Aberdeen tour bus reaction revealed

Using the comments section of our website, one reader enthused: “Fantastic! Aberdeen has needed this for a long time. I can’t wait to try it.”

The Aberdeen Adventurer will stop at Broad Street, Old Aberdeen, Pittodrie, Aberdeen Beach, Fittie, Guild Street, Duthie Park, Queens Road, the Music Hall and His Majesty’s Theatre.

The aim is to help tourists see as much of Aberdeen as possible – from medieval King’s College and St Machar’s Cathedral to the recently installed Denis Law statue in the city centre.

Charlie Craig wondered if Aberdeen FC might look into ways of capitalising on tourists hoping off the bus at the Dons’ historic home.

Another reader suggested that doors could be opened at various Old Aberdeen landmarks to coincide with the trips.

Will tourists be dismayed by ‘run down city centre’

Meanwhile, opinions were slightly more divided on the Evening Express Facebook page…

Debi Porter worried that tourists perched on the upper deck of the bus would be greeted with a “run down city centre and an eyesore of a beach”.

She scorned: “At least they can shop at the countless vape shops and mobile phone shops, and they can however get a haircut at the plethora of barbers.”

Bruce Morrison hit back by listing attractions like Marischal College, His Majesty’s Theatre and Fittie.

He added: “I have never in my life went on a holiday and was interested in shops – and I’d imagine most people, when planning a holiday, aren’t either.”

‘There’s more to Aberdeen than Union Street’

Aileen Milne was among many with a positive reaction to the Aberdeen tour bus idea.

She added: “There’s more to Aberdeen than Union Street. Most tourists look up instead of going about with their heads in their phones.”

Katrina Downie added: “Great to see something that will bring Aberdeen a little closer to other cities who welcome visitors with tourist activities.

“I know our city centre is in bad shape but we have some amazing architecture and beautiful areas in the city.

“Tourist don’t always want to shop, let them explore.”

The project is a partnership between McGill’s Xplore, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen Inspired.

What do YOU think of the tour bus idea? Let us know in our comments section below

Read more:

Will new Union Street bunting save us from swooping seagulls this summer?

What do American tourists think of Aberdeen as first cruise ship of 2025 season sails in

Restaurant bosses confirm plans to transform old Union Street bank – but council rules change needed