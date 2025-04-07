Gallery: Families flock to Duthie Park to soak up spring sunshine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Families flock to Duthie Park to soak up spring sunshine

Families enjoy the sunny spring weather at Duthie Park, Aberdeen.

Families enjoy the sunny weather at Duthie park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Families enjoy the sunny weather at Duthie park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries

Families make the most of a burst of April sunshine during the Easter holidays with a visit to Duthie Park.

With blue skies and spring flowers in full bloom, Duthie Park offered the perfect setting for some fresh air fun.

Children raced along the paths, played games and soaked up the sunshine with big smiles and endless energy.

The combination of sunny skies and the Easter break gave locals the perfect reason to head outdoors and make the most of the day.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture some of the best moments.

Two-year-old Jamie Tillich zooms through Duthie Park on his scooter, making the most of the sunshine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Derry Bentley gives her 2-year-old daughter, Eloise, a gentle push on the swing, creating memories in Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Findley Yule, 5, takes on the big slide with excitement, enjoying every second of the sunshine at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Daffodils in full bloom brighten up Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ryan Taylor and his 2-year-old son, Judah, make the most of the sunshine with laughter-filled moments in the playpark. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Families enjoying the Easter holidays at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mike and daughter Amy playing rugby. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A Duck enjoyed the sunny weather. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Granddad Paul Radcliffe, Kai Alexander, 7, and Chloe Radcliffe, 5. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Buddy the dog. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
River Ythan in Ellon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

