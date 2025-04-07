Gallery: Families flock to Duthie Park to soak up spring sunshine

Families make the most of a burst of April sunshine during the Easter holidays with a visit to Duthie Park.

With blue skies and spring flowers in full bloom, Duthie Park offered the perfect setting for some fresh air fun.

Children raced along the paths, played games and soaked up the sunshine with big smiles and endless energy.

The combination of sunny skies and the Easter break gave locals the perfect reason to head outdoors and make the most of the day.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture some of the best moments.