Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Families flock to Duthie Park to soak up spring sunshine Families enjoy the sunny spring weather at Duthie Park, Aberdeen. Families enjoy the sunny weather at Duthie park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries April 7 2025, 4:42 pm April 7 2025, 4:42 pm Families make the most of a burst of April sunshine during the Easter holidays with a visit to Duthie Park. With blue skies and spring flowers in full bloom, Duthie Park offered the perfect setting for some fresh air fun. Children raced along the paths, played games and soaked up the sunshine with big smiles and endless energy. The combination of sunny skies and the Easter break gave locals the perfect reason to head outdoors and make the most of the day. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture some of the best moments. Two-year-old Jamie Tillich zooms through Duthie Park on his scooter, making the most of the sunshine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Derry Bentley gives her 2-year-old daughter, Eloise, a gentle push on the swing, creating memories in Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Findley Yule, 5, takes on the big slide with excitement, enjoying every second of the sunshine at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Daffodils in full bloom brighten up Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Ryan Taylor and his 2-year-old son, Judah, make the most of the sunshine with laughter-filled moments in the playpark. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Families enjoying the Easter holidays at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Mike and daughter Amy playing rugby. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A Duck enjoyed the sunny weather. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Granddad Paul Radcliffe, Kai Alexander, 7, and Chloe Radcliffe, 5. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Buddy the dog. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson River Ythan in Ellon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
