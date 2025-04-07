Man charged following spate of thefts in Aberdeen and Deeside

A man has been charged following a series of thefts throughout Deeside and in Aberdeen over the past 11 days.

According to police, there were seven incidents of shoplifting and theft that took place between Wednesday March 26 and Sunday April 6.

These occurred at a number of locations in the north-east.

Police have confirmed a 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

He is due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on April 8, with a report being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Mark Adam said: “I would like to the thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

“I would remind anyone who sees any suspicious activity in their community to report to police immediately.”