Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inside look at Archibald Simpson upper floors untouched for decades as Aberdeen pub bosses plot hotel transformation

The pub chain is looking to invest a hefty sum into one of their Aberdeen venues...

By Isaac Buchan
Wetherspoon are looking at a major expansion. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wetherspoon bosses are working on plans for a major expansion of their Archibald Simpson pub in Aberdeen – including a hotel, beer garden and extra seating upstairs.

The pub chain are aiming to make the most of the unused space above the current bar by converting it into 29 hotel rooms, making it the sixth Spoons guesthouse in Scotland.

Plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council reveal a complete revamp of the currently empty upper levels, along with tearing down part of the extension for outdoor seating.

In their pitch to the council, Wetherspoon said the major facelift will “promote vitality back to the town” and add to “the existing tourist facilities in Aberdeen”.

Punters enjoying a drink in Archibald Simpson's. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
The A-listed building on Castle Street was the former HQ of The North of Scotland Bank, before being bought over by the pub giants in 1996.

What are Wetherspoon’s Aberdeen plans?

Wetherspoon’s plans show a huge revamp on the cards for the Granite City pub.

Drawings reveal how the currently empty first and second floor would be transformed into a 29-room hotel, mirroring similar venues owned by the pub giants in Inverness and Edinburgh.

In total, there would be 21 two-bed rooms, three family rooms, two twin rooms and two single rooms.

Along with this, the bar would create additional seating on the first floor – helping get more punters into the usually-packed pub.

Clydesdale Bank were the last tenants before Wetherspoon took over. Image: RJD
The upper floors are just as they were when the building operated as a bank. Image: RJD
Pictures reveal the current state of the empty upper floors, which used to be used as offices for the bank, with the famous Archibald Simpson designs still intact.

The building is one of the city’s best-known landmarks with its eye-catching Corinthian columns and figure of goddess Ceres.

The upper floors haven’t been touched since its days as a bank. Image: RJD
How the staircase leading up to the second floor looks. Image: RJD
Beer garden on the cards for Aberdeen Wetherspoon

Along with the hotel conversion, the pub giants are also working on a beer garden for the Castle Street bar.

Drawings show how they plan to knock down parts of the rear extension to make way for outdoor seating.

How the first floor could look if the plans are set in motion. Image: RDJ
This expansion will add another 51 seats to the pub, for those looking to enjoy a cold pint in the sun.

But not everyone is on board with the plans to convert the A-listed building…

Building boffins say no to Wetherspoon’s Aberdeen plans

One group of building experts have raised their concerns over the plans to alter the landmark.

Spoons bosses have said that any works carried out would be “extremely sympathetic to the historic fabric of the building by retaining and reinstating the historic elements”.

History experts are worried that some of the buildings most iconic features would not be preserved. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
But The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland (AHSS) feel that not enough has been done to preserve the almost two centuries old features which adorn the interior.

The group wrote to the council and said that despite being “pleased” over plans to upgrade the building, “two big problems” remain.

William Brogden, cases panel convenor for AHSS, wrote: “Two significant problems remain to be solved – the problem of access for all, and… a more building-friendly second floor plan needs further work by architects”.

The plans are yet to be approved. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He argues that plans to cover up the former director’s suite and its two fireplaces should be scrapped, and that “the character should be retained”.

What will happen next?

As the plans are still under consideration by the council, Wetherspoon are remaining tight-lipped over the project for now.

A spokesman for the pub giants simply said: “Wetherspoon is currently reviewing its options with the scheme.”

You can view the full plans here.

Conversation