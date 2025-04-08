Exclusive: Aberdeenshire sheltered housing residents vow ‘not to be moved’ as it’s revealed 17 are under threat

The Press and Journal can today reveal that Aberdeenshire Council is considering closing a staggering 17 sheltered housing facilities.

That number represents a full 30% of all the sites in the region, with the local authority currently operating 56 facilities.

Retiree residents have been presented with two options at the first of a series of meetings this month – to close their homes or to raise rents by a whopping 50%.

We joined residents of Invercairn Court sheltered housing today as they vowed “not to be moved” following council plans to turf them from their homes.

Community members from around Inverallochy and Cairnbulg rallied around the residents in a show of defiance.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently undertaking a consultation looking at the “financial viability” of sheltered housing and assisted living for the elderly and disabled in the region.

The first meeting of what will be a series of meetings with sheltered housing residents whose homes are in the firing line brought a number to tears.

One Invercairn resident said he suffered a seizure after the shock news was broken to him.

Another meeting took place last week at Renouard court in Saint Fergus, and more are expected to be held in the near future.

Until the meetings have taken place, Aberdeenshire Council has been unwilling to detail exactly which sites are at risk.

The process has been met with anger across Aberdeenshire, and there was an organised show of defiance at Invercairn Court today, which The Press and Journal attended.

There, we spoke to residents who say that this move will all but “tear the village apart”.

“They’re trying to shut this village down”

Elaine Whyte, 72, spent eight years at Invercairn as a carer before taking up residence herself.

She told us how important the care at Invercairn is to its residents, and how any closure would “rip the village apart”.

Elaine said: “We had one of our ladies in here crying during the meeting as she just loves it here.

“She thanked the council guys there for giving her the flat in the first place because she feels so at home, and they didn’t even answer her.

“We are definitely going to fight this.

“I say to them, ‘where are you going to put us?’.

“They did not have an answer to this basic question.

“They thought no-one was going to bite back on this. I tell you they got a real shock.”

Elaine added: “They’re trying to shut this village down.

“We have a real community going on here, where everyone looks after everyone, and they are trying to tear us apart.”

In a statement issued to The P&J, Aberdeenshire Council reiterated once again that no final decision has been taken on closures.

A spokesperson said: “The housing service is, however, holding local discussions in connection with a long-term investment plan for the development and modernisation of services provided to tenants.

“As part of this work, the service is speaking with tenants, staff, and the wider community.

“Proposals will be brought before councillors for consideration in due course.”

Aberdeenshire Council have previously announced the need to cut £20m from healthcare spending following spiralling debt.

The P&J has also published a comprehensive list of all of the charges poised to go up in the near future.

Residents will resist move to close down sheltered housing

Sheila Duthie, 89, has lived in Inverallochy for almost her entire life, and was left “stunned” by the sudden meeting on April 1.

She said: “I was shocked they even came out with it.

“I have lived in Inverallochy near all of my life. I have married here and experienced everything here.

“This village means everything to me. Everything.”

She continued: “I’m in the mind right now that I’m not going – we will not be moved!”

“We will try and resist this. I will try and resist this, if I’m able.”

Marie Murdoch, 74, is Sheila’s cousin and shared the same sentiments with us.

She said: “I’m just thinking ‘how can they do this?’

“It’s not our fault that the council have mismanaged their funds, and yet it look like we are to be chucked out of our homes.”

She added: “People have been talking and saying things like ‘It’s as if your life doesn’t matter’.

“We feel as if we are old, and so we don’t matter.

“These guys just want to come around and get rid of us.

“We are stunned. We still can’t believe it.”

“I hope the council come to their senses”

Wendy Brazier, 82 only moved up last July to be closer to her son, who lives in Cruden Bay.

But after less than a year in her new home she can’t believe she may be turfed out so soon after her “dream move.”

She said: “When I first moved here, I thought the only way I’d be leaving here is in a box.

“I’m not trying to be vulgar when I say that, but I just really thought I could live out my last few years here.”

Wendy added: “I just love it here. I really do.

“I’m trying not to think about this whole situation. I just want to stay here. I hope the council come to their senses.”