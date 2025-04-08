Health bosses at odds over Aberdeen’s Baird and Anchor units as ANOTHER delay pushes project back to late 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health bosses at odds over Aberdeen’s Baird and Anchor units as ANOTHER delay pushes project back to late 2026

NHS papers reveal the full scope of the crisis as the new wards have been hit yet again...

By Isaac Buchan
The project has been plagued with delays since it began in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Health bosses are butting heads over more delays to the Baird and Anchor centres, as the crisis-hit project has been pushed back until the end of next year.

The cancer and maternity units were previously scheduled to be completed by this summer, but a new report lays bare a string of fresh setbacks.

A detailed dossier reveals how original plans had to be scrapped due to “contamination risks” in the building’s water supply.

The papers also disclose how NHS Grampian bosses were at odds with one another over how to fix the issue, leading to outgoing chief executive Adam Coldwells stepping in to solve the squabble.

Outgoing NHS Grampian Chief Executive Adam Coldwells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The project was originally earmarked to cost £120 million and have patients through the door by 2020, but the health board has since been pummelled by crisis after crisis.

Bosses have also now revealed how the project’s pricetag could soar again. Last year, costs had rocketed to £260m, but another £17m is now to be added to that sum.

Why has Baird and Anchor centres been delayed AGAIN?

The Anchor centre will be the “first of its kind”, providing vital all-day and outpatient care for cancer patients and those with blood conditions.

Ever since the nine-figure project was announced, the new maternity and cancer wards have faced a plethora of delays and cash problems.

Both were expected to be completed in 2020, but construction did not begin until 2021.

The projects fell victim to construction delays and soaring costs during the pandemic.

The Baird and Anchor centres under construction back in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A row over sinks pushed back the completion date by a further 10 months last year, with hospital bosses yet again at odds over what to do.

And this time it is still the water system which seems to be causing problems for the new hospital buildings.

Papers reveal how this extra £17m will have to be spent after inspections found a “risk of infection” in the water and ventilation systems.

Work on the new water systems had to be put on pause to avoid “water stagnation and contamination risk”.

NHS Grampian bosses at odds over Anchor centre delays

Construction was then paused as NHS chiefs plotted their next move, but the board remained divided on what to do as members were “unable to come to a consensus”.

The Anchor Centre at the Foresterhill Medical Campus. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
There were two options on the table – get the project over the line with minimal changes, or go back to the drawing board to foolproof the new wards.

In stepped the now outgoing chief executive, Adam Coldwells, who rubber-stamped plans to fix the problem with “limited changes to the configuration” of the new wards.

This was done to cut down on even more mounting costs and delays, as the Scottish Government refused to cough up the cash for the changes – which Holyrood decision-makers deemed “discretionary”.

An extra £17 million has been added to the project's pricetag. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mr Coldwells is stepping down following 15 months in the job, as the health board faces a “very challenging” financial position.

What happens next?

The NHS Grampian board will discuss the delays and rising costs on Thursday, as they hope this will be the last bump in the road for the Baird and Anchor Centres saga.

Project director Colin Adam’s report concludes: “Based on the revised scope of work,
completion of the Anchor Centre construction was reset to autumn 2026 – with a projected cost of £17m over the agreed contract sum.”

You can view the full papers here.

