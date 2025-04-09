Revealed: Health chiefs scramble to tweak new Aberdeen maternity hospital plans amid helicopter landing concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Health chiefs scramble to tweak new Aberdeen maternity hospital plans amid helicopter landing concerns

A major investigation into the position of helipads was launched after a pensioner was killed in England.

By Ben Hendry
CR0052807, Isaac Buchan, Aberdeen. Locators of the Baird Family Hospital, Anchor Centre, and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) helipad. Tuesday, April 8th, 2025,
Health bosses have lifted the lid on how helicopter fears forced a rethink on construction plans for Aberdeen’s new maternity unit.

In a wide-ranging report outlining delays to the Baird Family Hospital, a number of reasons for a freshly extended completion date are revealed.

They include recent worries over the water supply being contaminated, which have pushed the project back to late 2026 and sent costs spiralling by millions.

This is just the latest blow to the project beset with problems.

It was already running way behind schedule when a tragic accident at a hospital in England threw another spanner in the works…

What was the incident that forced a change of plan?

In March 2022, an 87-year-old woman was killed at Derriford hospital in Plymouth when a gust of air from the wings of a helicopter – known as downwash – knocked her to the ground.

Jean Langan, a retired civil servant, had been walking to her car with her niece after having a hearing aid fitted.

She suffered “significant head injuries”.

The incident sparked alarm across the UK, and sent project leaders scrambling to adjust their plans more than 600 miles away in the Granite City.

How did this change things in Aberdeen?

NHS Scotland launched a safety crackdown last September, with the Coastguard suspending landings at 23 Scottish sites.

In January, Grampian health chiefs vowed to foot the bill for helipad upgrades to restore these landings at Aberdeen.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance continued using the ARI helipad as normal, while new warning signs were installed.

Plans for the new Baird Family Centre maternity hospital in Aberdeen had to be tweaked as it is close to the ARI helipad...
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Is new Baird Family Hospital too close to helipad?

The concerns led to a review of the “proximity of the Baird Family Hospital” to the current helipad on the south side of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Now, fresh reports going before an NHS Grampian board meeting explain how this has affected the construction of the new maternity unit.

The document states that “updated guidance” insists on “greater distance between landing pads and structures”.

Therefore, north-east health chiefs ordered the contractor to scrap previous plans for the unit’s liquid nitrogen tank.

Building papers detail the cost of this piece of equipment as around £433,000.

They will now relocate the tank to the south side of the building, “away
from a proposed location on the east side of the building near the helipad”.

