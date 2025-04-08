FatFace to open new store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FatFace to open new store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre

The retailer was previously at locations on Back Wynd and in Union Square.

By Ross Hempseed
The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

FatFace will open in the Bon Accord Centre just a few months after closing its Union Square store.

The retailer, known for its outdoor casualwear, had started life in Aberdeen with a shop on Back Wynd.

The brand then moved to Union Square, beginning in the current Boux Avenue unit.

It then moved in 2015 to the larger unit between Zara and River Island.

After 10 years in the shopping centre, the retailer announced it would close its only Aberdeen store.

It moved out on January 25.

The move was the start of a changing of the guard, with several retailers leaving Union Square, including Hollister and Superdry.

Fat Face closed
The FatFace store in Union Square has closed. Image: DC Thomson.

FatFace to open in Bon Accord Centre

FatFace said it remained committed to the Granite City.

And now FatFace has confirmed it will reopen in the Bon Accord Centre, creating 10 new jobs.

The unit earmarked for FatFace is located between MenKind and Swarovski, with the new store expected to open on April 17.

Karen Johnston, stores director at FatFace, said: “We are thrilled to open our first store in the Bon Accord Centre and continue serving our loyal customers in Aberdeen.

“This new location allows us to bring our unique product offering to even more people in the city while maintaining our strong connection with the local community”.

It will be a welcome addition to the Bon Accord Centre, following the announcement that Game would be closing its doors.

Game is currently running a closing down sale, with the final day understood to April 27.

