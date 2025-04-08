FatFace to open new store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre

FatFace will open in the Bon Accord Centre just a few months after closing its Union Square store.

The retailer, known for its outdoor casualwear, had started life in Aberdeen with a shop on Back Wynd.

The brand then moved to Union Square, beginning in the current Boux Avenue unit.

It then moved in 2015 to the larger unit between Zara and River Island.

After 10 years in the shopping centre, the retailer announced it would close its only Aberdeen store.

It moved out on January 25.

The move was the start of a changing of the guard, with several retailers leaving Union Square, including Hollister and Superdry.

FatFace to open in Bon Accord Centre

FatFace said it remained committed to the Granite City.

And now FatFace has confirmed it will reopen in the Bon Accord Centre, creating 10 new jobs.

The unit earmarked for FatFace is located between MenKind and Swarovski, with the new store expected to open on April 17.

Karen Johnston, stores director at FatFace, said: “We are thrilled to open our first store in the Bon Accord Centre and continue serving our loyal customers in Aberdeen.

“This new location allows us to bring our unique product offering to even more people in the city while maintaining our strong connection with the local community”.

It will be a welcome addition to the Bon Accord Centre, following the announcement that Game would be closing its doors.

Game is currently running a closing down sale, with the final day understood to April 27.