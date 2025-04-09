In Pictures: Princess Anne visits coastal towns of Cullen and Banff

HRH Princess Royal carried on her tour of the north-east with several engagements in the picturesque town of Cullen.

Princess Anne famously known as the “hardest working royal” lived up to the billing during a trip to Aberdeenshire this week.

On Tuesday, she toured the Peterhead Prison Museum delighting in the building’s fascinating and dark history.

She was greeted by awestruck school pupils from Burnhaven Primary School, and unveiled a granite plaque commemorating her visit.

On Wednesday, Princess Anne journeyed to the seaside town of Cullen, as well as Banff and Fordyce.

She met with the Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group, who promote the heritage of the local area with around 50 members.

She also visited The Three Kings Cullen Association at the Cullen Community and Residential Centre.

The centre provides a range of indoor and outdoor facilities for community groups, activities and social events.

To complete her stops in the north-east, Princess Anne also visited the Boyndie Visitor Centre in Banff and Gray Composting Services at Ley Farm, Fordyce.

Our photographer was there to capture Princess Anne’s visit.