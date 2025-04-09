Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire In Pictures: Princess Anne visits coastal towns of Cullen and Banff The royal visited the Peterhead Prison Museum on Tuesday for a tour and a plaque unveiling. The Princess Royal was gifted flowers during her visit to the north-east on Wednesday. Image: Jasperimage. By Ross Hempseed April 9 2025, 7:50 pm April 9 2025, 7:50 pm Share In Pictures: Princess Anne visits coastal towns of Cullen and Banff Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6730051/princess-anne-cullen-banff-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment HRH Princess Royal carried on her tour of the north-east with several engagements in the picturesque town of Cullen. Princess Anne famously known as the “hardest working royal” lived up to the billing during a trip to Aberdeenshire this week. On Tuesday, she toured the Peterhead Prison Museum delighting in the building’s fascinating and dark history. She was greeted by awestruck school pupils from Burnhaven Primary School, and unveiled a granite plaque commemorating her visit. On Wednesday, Princess Anne journeyed to the seaside town of Cullen, as well as Banff and Fordyce. Image: Jasperimage. She met with the Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group, who promote the heritage of the local area with around 50 members. She also visited The Three Kings Cullen Association at the Cullen Community and Residential Centre. The centre provides a range of indoor and outdoor facilities for community groups, activities and social events. To complete her stops in the north-east, Princess Anne also visited the Boyndie Visitor Centre in Banff and Gray Composting Services at Ley Farm, Fordyce. Our photographer was there to capture Princess Anne’s visit. Princess Anne was greeted by school children. Image: Jasperimage. The Royal met some special guests. Image: Jasperimage. The Princess Royal admired a poppy display. Image: Jasperimage. Princess Anne spoke at Ley Farm in Fordyce. Image: Jasperimage. Cutting a cake. Image: Jasperimage. Princess Anne spoke to locals and admired their work. Image: Jasperimage. Image: Jasperimage. Ley Farm in Fordyce provide food waste & organic waste recycling services. Image: Jasperimage. Inspecting the boat. Image: Jasperimage. Princess Anne welcomed to the north-east. Image: Jasperimage. The Princess Royal welcomed to Ley Farm. Image: Jasperimage. School children turned out for the Royal visit. Image: Jasperimage. Image: Jasperimage. Locals were excited to share their work with Princess Anne. Image: Jasperimage. Rainbows and Brownies welcome the Royal. Image: Jasperimage. A special guest at Ley Farm. Image: Jasperimage Image: Jasperimage. Princess Anne has carried out a series of engagements in the north-east this week. Image: Jasperimage. Princess Anne spoke to a number of locals. Image: Jasperimage. Princess Anne asked questions about the presentations. Image: Jasperimage. Representatives from u3a. Image: Jasperimage. Image: Jasperimage. Talking to guests. Image: Jasperimage. Checking out the boat. Image: Jasperimage. Princess Anne met a number of people from north-east communities. Image: Jasperimage. Princess Anne arriving at one of the locations. Image: Jasperimage.
