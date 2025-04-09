In Pictures: Princess Anne visits coastal towns of Cullen and Banff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In Pictures: Princess Anne visits coastal towns of Cullen and Banff

The royal visited the Peterhead Prison Museum on Tuesday for a tour and a plaque unveiling.

Princess Anne holding flowers next to two women
The Princess Royal was gifted flowers during her visit to the north-east on Wednesday. Image: Jasperimage.
By Ross Hempseed

HRH Princess Royal carried on her tour of the north-east with several engagements in the picturesque town of Cullen.

Princess Anne famously known as the “hardest working royal” lived up to the billing during a trip to Aberdeenshire this week.

On Tuesday, she toured the Peterhead Prison Museum delighting in the building’s fascinating and dark history.

She was greeted by awestruck school pupils from Burnhaven Primary School, and unveiled a granite plaque commemorating her visit.

On Wednesday, Princess Anne journeyed to the seaside town of Cullen, as well as Banff and Fordyce.

Image: Jasperimage.

She met with the Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group, who promote the heritage of the local area with around 50 members.

She also visited The Three Kings Cullen Association at the Cullen Community and Residential Centre.

The centre provides a range of indoor and outdoor facilities for community groups, activities and social events.

To complete her stops in the north-east, Princess Anne also visited the Boyndie Visitor Centre in Banff and Gray Composting Services at Ley Farm, Fordyce.

Our photographer was there to capture Princess Anne’s visit.

Princess Anne was greeted by school children. Image: Jasperimage.
The Royal met some special guests. Image: Jasperimage. 
The Princess Royal admired a poppy display. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne spoke at Ley Farm in Fordyce. Image: Jasperimage.
Cutting a cake. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne spoke to locals and admired their work. Image: Jasperimage.
Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne walking with two men
Ley Farm in Fordyce provide food waste & organic waste recycling services. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne looking inside a boat
Inspecting the boat. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne
Princess Anne welcomed to the north-east. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne at Ley Farm
The Princess Royal welcomed to Ley Farm. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne talking to school pupils
School children turned out for the Royal visit. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne wearing sunglasses
Image: Jasperimage.
Man smiling next to display board
Locals were excited to share their work with Princess Anne. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne with school children
Rainbows and Brownies welcome the Royal. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne talking to woman wearing high vis and holding a bird
A special guest at Ley Farm. Image: Jasperimage
Princess Anne holding flowers
Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne at outdoor stall
Princess Anne has carried out a series of engagements in the north-east this week. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne Cullen
Princess Anne spoke to a number of locals. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne
Princess Anne asked questions about the presentations. Image: Jasperimage.
Three women wearing blue T-shirts
Representatives from u3a. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne at event in Cullen
Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne talking to guests
Talking to guests. Image: Jasperimage.
Anne next to boat
Checking out the boat. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne
Princess Anne met a number of people from north-east communities. Image: Jasperimage.
Princess Anne in doorway
Princess Anne arriving at one of the locations. Image: Jasperimage.

Conversation