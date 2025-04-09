New £1.5m housing plans for flattened Ellon Academy site – a decade on from demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New £1.5m housing plans for flattened Ellon Academy site – a decade on from demolition

The old school - which was also home to the town's swimming pool and community centre - was knocked down in 2016, with pupils relocated to a modern community campus at Cromleybank.

By Denny Andonova
The demolition of the old Ellon Academy. Image: DC Thomson Picture by Kami Thomson 23-09-16
The last remnant of the flattened site of the old Ellon Academy could be brought back to life as a new mix of houses and flats.

Aberdeenshire Council wants to erect 11 new homes on the empty land where the annex once used to be – adjacent to the old building.

The former Ellon Academy was knocked down in 2016, and pupils were moved to the modern £36 million campus at Cromleybank.

The site of the old Ellon Academy was reduced to rubble nearly a decade ago. Image: DC Thomson.

The annex across the road on Gordon Terrace was levelled the following year.

Part of the flattened site has already been redeveloped, with the local authority opening the doors of their brand new Formartine House earlier this year.

The two-storey building is now home to a library, the town’s first family resource centre and council offices.

Ellon Academy
The new Ellon Academy campus on Kellie Pearl Way. Image: DC Thomson.

However, the spot of the former annex remains vacant.

Aberdeenshire Council has now launched £1.5m plans to build nearly a dozen affordable homes there, and bring the land back into use.

What exactly do the Ellon Acadamy housing plans involve?

The complex will be a mix of houses and flats, which are hoped to help the local authority meet ever-increasing demands for affordable housing.

There will be a block of flats with three one-bed and three two-bed properties on the corner of Bridge Street and Gordon Terrace.

A design image showing how the complex could look. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Do you reckon Ellon needs more affordable homes in the town centre? Let us know in our comments section below

The adjacent land will be used to build four three-bed and one four-bed houses.

Planning papers show each of the homes will have designated parking spaces with EV chargers.

You can read more about the plans here.

