New £1.5m housing plans for flattened Ellon Academy site – a decade on from demolition

The last remnant of the flattened site of the old Ellon Academy could be brought back to life as a new mix of houses and flats.

Aberdeenshire Council wants to erect 11 new homes on the empty land where the annex once used to be – adjacent to the old building.

The former Ellon Academy was knocked down in 2016, and pupils were moved to the modern £36 million campus at Cromleybank.

The annex across the road on Gordon Terrace was levelled the following year.

Part of the flattened site has already been redeveloped, with the local authority opening the doors of their brand new Formartine House earlier this year.

The two-storey building is now home to a library, the town’s first family resource centre and council offices.

However, the spot of the former annex remains vacant.

Aberdeenshire Council has now launched £1.5m plans to build nearly a dozen affordable homes there, and bring the land back into use.

What exactly do the Ellon Acadamy housing plans involve?

The complex will be a mix of houses and flats, which are hoped to help the local authority meet ever-increasing demands for affordable housing.

There will be a block of flats with three one-bed and three two-bed properties on the corner of Bridge Street and Gordon Terrace.

The adjacent land will be used to build four three-bed and one four-bed houses.

Planning papers show each of the homes will have designated parking spaces with EV chargers.

