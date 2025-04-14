Aberdeen west end locals fighting ‘overly large’ modernist home planned next to Walker Dam

Plans for a swanky new home in Aberdeen’s west end have sparked complaints – with locals pleading for the council to bin them.

Rubislaw residents are pushing back over proposals to erect a modern three-bedroom house on Kinaldie Crescent.

Neighbours’ qualms include the “overbearing” size, the supposedly jarring design and how local wildlife could desert the area if the home is erected.

The contentious new build is the brainchild of Mustapha Berkane, with the architects behind the project, Brown and Brown, calling it a “sustainable home that is seamlessly integrated into its natural surroundings”.

The site has a difficult history when it comes to such plans, with similar proposals being shot down in 2015 by both the council and the Scottish Government.

What are the plans for new Rubislaw house?

Drawings submitted to the local authority reveal Mr Berkane’s vision for his dream family home.

The plush three-bedroom home would feature its own outdoor seating area overlooking the Walker Dam, along with a basement fitted with two bedrooms.

The neighbouring 22 and 24 Kinaldie Crescent are also owned by Mr Berkane.

Due to the location of number 22, the new house would also come with a driveway paved on the corner of the street, leading down to the site.

But not everyone in the community is on board with the plans for the fancy home…

New home could scare off natural wildlife

Mr Berkane’s plans have come under fire from locals – who are pleading with the council to scrap the ambitious proposals.

One irate west end resident, Ian McPherson, wrote to the local authority pointing out that the new home would be 28% larger than the biggest Kemnay Place house.

Along with this, Mr McPherson noted that the modern design is “out of keeping” with others in the neighbourhood.

Another fear raised is the effect the new Rubislaw house could have on local wildlife.

Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council raised the fact that at night, the sizeable wildlife population at the dam would be “adversely affected” due to the light coming from the home.

Chairman William Sell said: “(The light from the home) would disrupt the natural night time environment of nocturnal animals by interfering with their hunting and breeding patterns.”

Paul Graham blasted the “Modernist architectural style” which “does not, as is claimed, reflect the local vernacular in any way”.

He added: “Light pollution is a major cause of disturbance to nocturnal animals.

“This may result in the loss of a number of bird and animal species from this popular public amenity.”

You can view the full plans here.

