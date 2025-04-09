Aberdeenshire Council blames ‘falling demand’ as 17 sheltered housing complexes at risk of closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council blames ‘falling demand’ as 17 sheltered housing complexes at risk of closure

Council bosses stated more people are now living independently.

By Ross Hempseed
Invercairn Court
The future of Invercairn Court in Inverallochy has been plunged into doubt. Image: Google Maps

Aberdeenshire Council could be forced to close several sheltered housing facilities following a ‘decline in demand’.

The local authority announced earlier this week that 17 sheltered housing facilities were at risk of closure across the north-east.

This means a third of the current 56 homes could be removed – leaving hundreds of residents without a home.

A consultation is ongoing into the “financial viability” of sheltered housing and assisted living facilities in the region.

The P&J spoke to several affected residents who criticised the council for its silence on the proposals.

Group picture of residents and family members at Inverallochy
The village of Inverallochy came together to protest against the proposed closure. Image: DC Thomson.

Now, the local authority has said the demand for sheltered housing is ‘in decline’.

In a statement to The P&J, head of housing and building standards Ally Macleod, said: “What we’re seeing just now is more people living independently at home, and as a result we have seen demand for accommodation in some of our sheltered housing schemes fall.”

Drop in demand to blame for possible future housing closures

Council bosses have said they are trying to prevent massive losses in the sheltered housing sector.

Mr Macleod continued: “Our schemes are funded solely by tenants, and our new strategy will aim to provide a modern, sustainable service that offers best value.

“Without making necessary changes, the sheltered housing service faces a loss of £135 million over the next 30 years.”

Aberdeenshire Council is also facing pressure to streamline healthcare services and recoup £20 million.

No decisions on sheltered housing closures have been made yet.

However, the threat of closure still hangs over residents’ heads.

Aberdeenshire Council HQ
Aberdeenshire Council says demand for sheltered housing has dropped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mr Macleod added: “Our conversations about the future provision of sheltered housing services across Aberdeenshire are continuing with tenants, staff and communities.

“What we are looking at is the long-term delivery of sheltered housing provision over the next 30 years, with significant investment to modernise complexes and meet the changing needs of our tenants.

“This has been a comprehensive review of all aspects of service delivery and we will be considering all of the feedback gathered and present a report to councillors to discuss in due course.

“Should a decision be made to close any sheltered housing schemes, the timing will be determined by the needs of tenants, on an individual basis, and would be phased over a number of years.”

Conversation