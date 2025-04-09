Aberdeenshire Council blames ‘falling demand’ as 17 sheltered housing complexes at risk of closure

Aberdeenshire Council could be forced to close several sheltered housing facilities following a ‘decline in demand’.

The local authority announced earlier this week that 17 sheltered housing facilities were at risk of closure across the north-east.

This means a third of the current 56 homes could be removed – leaving hundreds of residents without a home.

A consultation is ongoing into the “financial viability” of sheltered housing and assisted living facilities in the region.

The P&J spoke to several affected residents who criticised the council for its silence on the proposals.

Now, the local authority has said the demand for sheltered housing is ‘in decline’.

In a statement to The P&J, head of housing and building standards Ally Macleod, said: “What we’re seeing just now is more people living independently at home, and as a result we have seen demand for accommodation in some of our sheltered housing schemes fall.”

Drop in demand to blame for possible future housing closures

Council bosses have said they are trying to prevent massive losses in the sheltered housing sector.

Mr Macleod continued: “Our schemes are funded solely by tenants, and our new strategy will aim to provide a modern, sustainable service that offers best value.

“Without making necessary changes, the sheltered housing service faces a loss of £135 million over the next 30 years.”

Aberdeenshire Council is also facing pressure to streamline healthcare services and recoup £20 million.

No decisions on sheltered housing closures have been made yet.

However, the threat of closure still hangs over residents’ heads.

Mr Macleod added: “Our conversations about the future provision of sheltered housing services across Aberdeenshire are continuing with tenants, staff and communities.

“What we are looking at is the long-term delivery of sheltered housing provision over the next 30 years, with significant investment to modernise complexes and meet the changing needs of our tenants.

“This has been a comprehensive review of all aspects of service delivery and we will be considering all of the feedback gathered and present a report to councillors to discuss in due course.

“Should a decision be made to close any sheltered housing schemes, the timing will be determined by the needs of tenants, on an individual basis, and would be phased over a number of years.”