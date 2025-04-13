Drone images show latest progress with major revamp of Aberdeen’s beach, market and Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drone images show latest progress with major revamp of Aberdeen’s beach, market and Union Street

Our photographer Kenny Elrick has been out and about with his drone to capture what progress has been made on the multi-million-pound projects.

Union Street is one of the areas that come under the huge Aberdeen revamp project.
Union Street is one of the areas undergoing major revamp works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

Aberdeen is undergoing the biggest transformation in 200 years – with Union Street, the Green and the beach getting a multi-million-pound facelift.

Works to spruce up the city centre and the seafront has been on the go for months now amid hopes that they will draw thousands of visitors once they are completed.

There will be a brand new food and drink market called Flint, fresh polished pavements, more bike lanes and a fancy beach park eventually.

How the revamp of Union Street will take shape
How the revamp of Union Street will take shape. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The stretch between Market Street and the St Nicholas kirkyard on Union Street will be the first to be done up – as workers plough on to (hopefully) finish it by spring 2026.

But as things stand now, all of the areas hoped to one day wow the crowds are still under construction, with hoardings sealing the works happening behind the scenes.

A year away from finally seeing the fruits of their labour, drone images by our photographer Kenny Elrick show how each of the projects are progressing.

What’s happening with the Union Street revamp?

One of the biggest transformations will be that of the city’s Granite Mile.

The central stretch of Union Street is the first to be done up, and the £20 million scheme will include widening the pavements and creating bike lanes.

The revamp works in the first stage have been divide in three 100-metres strips. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Once all the ground works are completed, the high street will also be adorned with brand new bus shelters, planters and other decorative furniture.

This has been on the go since June 2024, and was expected to be completed by December 2025.

However, the opening date for the project has now been pushed to next spring following a wrangle over “the workers’ productivity”.

This image shows what has been done so far with the first stretch between Market Street and the St Nicholas kirkyard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The new road slabs have already been placed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Workers have started replacing the pavements from the corner with Market Street up to the Attic clothes shop entrance. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What progress has been made with the new market?

Simultaneously with Union Street, Morrison Construction – who have been tasked with the city centre rejuvenation – are working on the new market Flint.

The £40m venue will be erected at the city’s historic Green from the ground up following the demolition of the Aberdeen Market in 2022.

It will have two main entrances – one on Market Street and one at the former BHS department store, which will act as a link between Union Street and the Green.

Drone image of the Aberdeen revamp project of the new market.
This drone image shows the construction site of the new food and drink hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Run by McGinty’s Group, Flint will be the first of its kind in the Granite City, boasting a choice of 10 vendors and stalls for artworks, jewellery and other crafts.

It will also have an outdoor area for events and seasonal “pop up” markets, as well as annual festivals, hoped to make it “an exhilarating entertainment destination”.

Flint is expected to open in 2027.

Drone image of the Aberdeen revamp project of the new market.
The market will join Union Street to the Green – along with new lifts and escalators helping those with poor mobility to explore the city centre.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone image of the Aberdeen revamp project of the new market.
Council leaders say the market will be key to a rejuvenated city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone image of the Aberdeen revamp project of the new market.
The BHS front will eventually be covered with huge glass panels. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

How about the transformation of Aberdeen beach?

Of all the ongoing revamp projects in the city, the transformation of the waterfront is perhaps the most ambitious one – and the most expensive ones.

The first stage of the facelift will cost £50m, and include a futuristic playpark with a seven-storey “rope factory”, an amphitheatre with an events field and canopy shelters.

Broadhill will also be upgraded with viewing platforms and extra benches, while new cycle lanes and paths will be created.

Drone image of the Aberdeen revamp project at the beach.
The site of the new beach park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The promenade was supposed to undergo a major spruce-up too, with a new boardwalk and potentially a new Dons stadium created along the shores of the North Sea.

But this part was kicked into the long grass until council leaders find the cash for it.

So for now, we are sticking with the first part of the project which is said to be going “according to schedule” and will be completed by summer 2026.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone image of the Aberdeen revamp project at the beach.
This image shows the two beach sites under construction. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone image of the Aberdeen revamp project at the beach.
he new events field will be across from the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Images show the closed of section of the Beach Boulevard as works to revamp the fields on each side progress. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Broadhill is one of the three key sites currently undergoing a revamp. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone image of the Aberdeen revamp project at the beach.
The new stairs on Broadhill have already been placed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

You can find more on the Aberdeen revamp projects here.

Read more:

Conversation