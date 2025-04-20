Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Egg’cellent easter trails for National Trust for Scotland Take a look at these extra special events this Easter weekend. National Trust of Scotland Easter Egg Trails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Heather Fowlie April 20 2025, 10:00 am April 20 2025, 10:00 am Share GALLERY: Egg’cellent easter trails for National Trust for Scotland Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6730761/annual-easter-egg-trails-for-national-trust-for-scotland-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The National Trust of Scotland are back with their annual easter trails. Hundreds turned out as the National Trust for Scotland’s annual Easter Trails took place across Aberdeenshire on Saturday. The event saw families exploring Pitmedden Gardens, Fyvie Castle, Drum Castle and Crathes Castle, children solving clues for a chocolatey reward, and colourful eggs designed by local school pupils. Check out our Photographers cracking pictures below: Pitmedden Gardens yellow ribbon trail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Proudly standing in front of Fyvie Castle with their chocolate eggs are Rosie, 5, Evelyn, 9, Sawyer Bruce, 7. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Cara Smith, 10, and Rebecca Gilmore, 6 cuddling the lambs at Fyvie Castle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Brothers Finn, 1 and Louie Ross, 3 taking a break from all the egg hunting! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Eva Gray, 7 with her cute bunny ears. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Grace Ross, 6 sitting amongst the Daffodils. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Harley Barrett, 6, Holly Barrett, 9, Lacey Henderson, 4 holding their treasure maps. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Rebecca Mitchell, Jessica Mitchell, Lexie Darcup and Vicky Simpson hunting for clues. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Sophie Simpson, 5, Charlie Marr, 5, Ava Simpson, 11, Cameron Marr, 11 enjoying the trails at Fyvie Castle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Muir Ewen, 8, and Orla Ewen, 5. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Melina Hall, Daisy McMillan, 10, Lottie Jennings, 10, Joanne Jennings visiting Pitmedden Gardens for the easter hunt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson John. 3. and Addison Scott, 7. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Max, 8, and Isla Fowlie, 7. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Its a thumbs up from Seleima Farrow, 5. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Bonneigh Wilson, 4. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Tristan Taylor, 8, Daisie Morrison, 6, Lillie-mae Morrison, 8. Phoebe Taylor, 4. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Ryker Hepburn, 4 and Xanthe Hepburn, 7 found one of the dragon eggs! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Kitty Dawson, 5 looking out for the next clue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Patrick, 7, Harris, 6, Arran, 6, Vincie, 7, Archie, 6. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Lorelei, 6, Georgian 4, Evelyn 9. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 19 month old Darcy Black. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Christopher de Abreu, 5 on the egg hunt at Pitmedden Gardens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Maggie, 3, and Rosie Gordon, 5 hunting in style! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Easter bunnies handing out eggs at Pitmedden Gardens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Jeoffrey, 3, and lily Stephen, 4 collecting clues. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Hallie, 3, Annie, 3, Maisie, 3 brought their baskets for the eggs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Elsie Sorse, 3, and Olivia Towler, 9. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Isla Winpenny, 8, and Khloe Craigen, 11 on the yellow ribbon trail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Hayden Gibbons, 4 found one of the bunnies! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Charlie Ferguson, 7, Ben Ewen, 7, Hayden Winpenny, 7, and Riley Ferguson, 6. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Flo Emslie at Crathes Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Darcy Brechin and Charlotte Gentile. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Esther Wright working out the code. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Rebecca Leslie and Mia Thomson solving the clues. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Annie Dow found one of the bunnies. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Easter egg hunt at Drum Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Nina, Francesca and Mia enjoying the Easter Egg hunt at Drum Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Sophie with Jamie and Katie Tait , dog Lily. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Vaila, Ava, Rhona, Thia and Georgie in front of Crathes Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Happy Easter! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Skye Anderson with the flowers at the castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Thomas Dawson and Freya van der Valk on their bikes at Crathes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Vincent Kedzior on the lawn outside Crathes Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A busy weekend for the easter trails. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Caitlin and Owen Holmes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Aila and Cora Muir with the easter bunny! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
