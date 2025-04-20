GALLERY: Egg’cellent easter trails for National Trust for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Egg’cellent easter trails for National Trust for Scotland

Take a look at these extra special events this Easter weekend.

National Trust of Scotland Easter Egg Trails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
National Trust of Scotland Easter Egg Trails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie

The National Trust of Scotland are back with their annual easter trails.

Hundreds turned out as the National Trust for Scotland’s annual Easter Trails took place across Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

The event saw families exploring Pitmedden Gardens, Fyvie Castle, Drum Castle and Crathes Castle, children solving clues for a chocolatey reward, and colourful eggs designed by local school pupils.

Check out our Photographers cracking pictures below:

Pitmedden Gardens yellow ribbon trail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Proudly standing in front of Fyvie Castle with their chocolate eggs are Rosie, 5, Evelyn, 9, Sawyer Bruce, 7. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cara Smith, 10, and Rebecca Gilmore, 6 cuddling the lambs at Fyvie Castle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brothers Finn, 1 and Louie Ross, 3 taking a break from all the egg hunting! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Eva Gray, 7 with her cute bunny ears. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Grace Ross, 6 sitting amongst the Daffodils. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Harley Barrett, 6, Holly Barrett, 9, Lacey Henderson, 4 holding their treasure maps. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rebecca Mitchell, Jessica Mitchell, Lexie Darcup and Vicky Simpson hunting for clues. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sophie Simpson, 5, Charlie Marr, 5, Ava Simpson, 11, Cameron Marr, 11 enjoying the trails at Fyvie Castle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Muir Ewen, 8, and Orla Ewen, 5. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Melina Hall, Daisy McMillan, 10, Lottie Jennings, 10, Joanne Jennings visiting Pitmedden Gardens for the easter hunt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
John. 3. and Addison Scott, 7. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Max, 8, and Isla Fowlie, 7.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Its a thumbs up from Seleima Farrow, 5. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bonneigh Wilson, 4. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tristan Taylor, 8, Daisie Morrison, 6, Lillie-mae Morrison, 8. Phoebe Taylor, 4. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ryker Hepburn, 4 and Xanthe Hepburn, 7 found one of the dragon eggs! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kitty Dawson, 5 looking out for the next clue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Patrick, 7, Harris, 6, Arran, 6, Vincie, 7, Archie, 6. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lorelei, 6, Georgian 4, Evelyn 9. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
19 month old Darcy Black. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Christopher de Abreu, 5 on the egg hunt at Pitmedden Gardens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Maggie, 3, and Rosie Gordon, 5 hunting in style! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Easter bunnies handing out eggs at Pitmedden Gardens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jeoffrey, 3, and lily Stephen, 4 collecting clues. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hallie, 3, Annie, 3, Maisie, 3 brought their baskets for the eggs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Elsie Sorse, 3, and Olivia Towler, 9. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Isla Winpenny, 8, and Khloe Craigen, 11 on the yellow ribbon trail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hayden Gibbons, 4 found one of the bunnies! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charlie Ferguson, 7, Ben Ewen, 7, Hayden Winpenny, 7, and Riley Ferguson, 6. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flo Emslie at Crathes Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Darcy Brechin and Charlotte Gentile. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Esther Wright working out the code. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rebecca Leslie and Mia Thomson solving the clues. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Annie Dow found one of the bunnies. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Easter egg hunt at Drum Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Nina, Francesca and Mia enjoying the Easter Egg hunt at Drum Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sophie with Jamie and Katie Tait , dog Lily. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Vaila, Ava, Rhona, Thia and Georgie in front of Crathes Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Happy Easter! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Skye Anderson with the flowers at the castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Thomas Dawson and Freya van der Valk on their bikes at Crathes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Vincent Kedzior on the lawn outside Crathes Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A busy weekend for the easter trails. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Caitlin and Owen Holmes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aila and Cora Muir with the easter bunny! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Conversation