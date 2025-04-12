GALLERY: Fierce Beer hosts inaugural Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025 at the Music Hall

The Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025 brought together a lively group of beer enthusiasts and first-time tasters on Saturday at the Music Hall.

It was organised by Dyce brewery Fierce Beer and showcased a wide range of independently-brewed beers.

Breweries in the spotlight on the day included Siren, Unbarred, Amity, Indie Rabble and more.

The sold out event also marked the launch of ‘Fierce and Friends’ beers, a collaboration with other UK brewers, including Edinburgh-based Cold Town Brewery and Peterhead’s Brew Toon.

From bold stouts to crisp IPAs, there was something to suit every palate

Fierce Beer, founded in 2015 in Aberdeen, has built a strong reputation for bold, creative brews and a passion for the craft beer scene.

Their roots in the city made them the perfect host for a festival that celebrates both quality and community.

Photographer Ethan Williams went along to capture the best moments.

Can you spot any of your fellow beer lovers in our photos below?