Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Fierce Beer hosts inaugural Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025 at the Music Hall The Aberdeen Beer Festival, held at the Music Hall, was a vibrant celebration of craft beer, with Fierce bringing together an array of top independent breweries. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Image: Ethan Williams By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady April 12 2025, 5:02 pm April 12 2025, 5:02 pm Share GALLERY: Fierce Beer hosts inaugural Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025 at the Music Hall Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6731060/photo-gallery-aberdeen-beer-festival-2025-music-hall/ Copy Link 0 comment The Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025 brought together a lively group of beer enthusiasts and first-time tasters on Saturday at the Music Hall. It was organised by Dyce brewery Fierce Beer and showcased a wide range of independently-brewed beers. Breweries in the spotlight on the day included Siren, Unbarred, Amity, Indie Rabble and more. The sold out event also marked the launch of ‘Fierce and Friends’ beers, a collaboration with other UK brewers, including Edinburgh-based Cold Town Brewery and Peterhead’s Brew Toon. From bold stouts to crisp IPAs, there was something to suit every palate Fierce Beer, founded in 2015 in Aberdeen, has built a strong reputation for bold, creative brews and a passion for the craft beer scene. Their roots in the city made them the perfect host for a festival that celebrates both quality and community. Photographer Ethan Williams went along to capture the best moments. Can you spot any of your fellow beer lovers in our photos below? Martin and Billy at the ‘New Bristol Brewery’ stall. Malcolm, Kevin and Niall. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Dave, John and Lynn. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Craig, Laura and James. Will, Carl, Alan, Ross and Bill. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Kristi-Anne and Wayne Fettis. Emma, Karra. Aaron and Matthew. Ben, Nicola, Hilary and Glynn. Bruce Wildy, Chris Burn, Andrew Bruce and Craig Miller. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Maree, Tracy, George, Gary and Dugald. Emma, Angela, Matthew and Frank. Ross, Tomas, Kal, Yusuke and Ross. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Kirsty, Katherine, Ruairi and Sharon. Paula Davies, Liam Gove and Gemma Gove. Gary Kemp at his ‘Doric Studio’ stall. Vallabh and Zach at the ‘Northern Monk’ stall. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025.
Conversation