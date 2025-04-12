GALLERY: Fierce Beer hosts inaugural Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025 at the Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Fierce Beer hosts inaugural Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025 at the Music Hall

The Aberdeen Beer Festival, held at the Music Hall, was a vibrant celebration of craft beer, with Fierce bringing together an array of top independent breweries.

Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady

The Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025 brought together a lively group of beer enthusiasts and first-time tasters on Saturday at the Music Hall.

It was organised by Dyce brewery Fierce Beer and showcased a wide range of independently-brewed beers.

Breweries in the spotlight on the day included Siren, Unbarred, Amity, Indie Rabble and more.

The sold out event also marked the launch of ‘Fierce and Friends’ beers, a collaboration with other UK brewers, including Edinburgh-based Cold Town Brewery and Peterhead’s Brew Toon.

From bold stouts to crisp IPAs, there was something to suit every palate

Fierce Beer, founded in 2015 in Aberdeen, has built a strong reputation for bold, creative brews and a passion for the craft beer scene.

Their roots in the city made them the perfect host for a festival that celebrates both quality and community.

Photographer Ethan Williams went along to capture the best moments.

Can you spot any of your fellow beer lovers in our photos below?

Martin and Billy at the ‘New Bristol Brewery’ stall.
Malcolm, Kevin and Niall.
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025.
Dave, John and Lynn.
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. 
Craig, Laura and James.
Will, Carl, Alan, Ross and Bill.
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. 
Kristi-Anne and Wayne Fettis.
Emma, Karra. Aaron and Matthew.
Ben, Nicola, Hilary and Glynn.
Bruce Wildy, Chris Burn, Andrew Bruce and Craig Miller.
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. 
Maree, Tracy, George, Gary and Dugald.
Emma, Angela, Matthew and Frank.
Ross, Tomas, Kal, Yusuke and Ross.
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. 
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. 
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025. 
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025.
Kirsty, Katherine, Ruairi and Sharon.
Paula Davies, Liam Gove and Gemma Gove.
Gary Kemp at his ‘Doric Studio’ stall.
Vallabh and Zach at the ‘Northern Monk’ stall. 
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025.
Aberdeen Beer Festival 2025.

Conversation