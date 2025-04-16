Gallery: Shortlisted nominees for We Too’s Inclusive Awards

We Too! has announced its shortlist of finalists for the Inclusive Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Awards.

The charity’s event reflects support for inclusivity in the wider community and shines a light on businesses, organisations and individuals who have gone the extra mile to create inclusive and welcoming spaces for everyone.

Among the award categories are inclusive activity class, afterschool club, dentist, hairdresser, indoor attraction, outdoor attraction, restaurant, shoe shop and soft play.

The shortlist includes three nominated businesses in each category.

Those with the most votes will be crowned the most inclusive business in each category at the awards, which take place at Union Kirk on Saturday.

We Too! HQ Ninja, Carrie Morrison, said: “Tasks like getting a haircut or buying shoes can be incredibly challenging for those with sensory needs.

“At our Ninja HQ drop-in sessions, parents and carers frequently ask for advice and recommendations on inclusive services.

“These award categories highlight real-life situations where inclusivity can make a significant difference.

“We want to recognise and celebrate those who excel in these areas.”

The P&J takes a look at some of the Shortlisted Business below: