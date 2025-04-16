Gallery: Shortlisted nominees for We Too’s Inclusive Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Shortlisted nominees for We Too’s Inclusive Awards

A sneak peek at some of the businesses nominated.

The Inclusive Awards are around the corner. Image credit: We Too!
The Inclusive Awards are around the corner. Image credit: We Too!
By Heather Fowlie

We Too! has announced its shortlist of finalists for the Inclusive Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Awards.

The charity’s event reflects support for inclusivity in the wider community and shines a light on businesses, organisations and individuals who have gone the extra mile to create inclusive and welcoming spaces for everyone.

Among the award categories are inclusive activity class, afterschool club, dentist, hairdresser, indoor attraction, outdoor attraction, restaurant, shoe shop and soft play.

The shortlist includes three nominated businesses in each category.

Those with the most votes will be crowned the most inclusive business in each category at the awards, which take place at Union Kirk on Saturday.

We Too! HQ Ninja, Carrie Morrison, said: “Tasks like getting a haircut or buying shoes can be incredibly challenging for those with sensory needs.

“At our Ninja HQ drop-in sessions, parents and carers frequently ask for advice and recommendations on inclusive services.

“These award categories highlight real-life situations where inclusivity can make a significant difference.

“We want to recognise and celebrate those who excel in these areas.”

The P&J takes a look at some of the Shortlisted Business below:

Inclusive Outdoor Attraction category: Jackie McBeath of Fireflies Nurture & Thrive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inclusive Shoe Shop category: Denise Geddes, Anthea Maes, Callie Scott and Brenda McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inclusive Hairdresser category: Irvine Barber of Voi. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inclusive Soft Play category: Site manager Matthew Jones of Dizzy Rascals Soft Play. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inclusive Indoor Attraction category: His Majesty’s Theatre head of customer engagement, Grace Arthur. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inclusive Outdoor Attraction category: Christina Polson of Farm Stop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inclusive Afterschool Club category: Dawn Robertson and Beth Towsey of Champs After School Club.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inclusive Shoe Shop category: Robyn Smith of Clarks, Union Square. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inclusive Afterschool Club category: Bon Accord Thistle After School Club – Flynn Mulloy, Coach Shelley Milne and Rylan Elrick. Image: Ethan Williams
Inclusive Hairdresser category: Dogan Arslan of Ace of Blades. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inclusive Soft Play category: Claire Rose in the sensory room at Kincorth Community Hub. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inclusive Activity Class category:  Julie Connell from Class * Act Drama. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

