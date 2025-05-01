World records for Aberdeen couple Chris and Julie Ramsey, the Pole to Pole EV adventurers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

World records for Aberdeen couple Chris and Julie Ramsey, the Pole to Pole EV adventurers

After 10 months effectively living in a car together, the Ramseys reckon they could become marriage counsellors.

Chris and Julie at the South Pole. Image: Plug In Adventure
Chris and Julie at the South Pole. Image: Plug In Adventure
By Sarah Bruce

In the world of serious exploration, any Pole to Pole journey is a big deal.

And when it comes to electric vehicles, most long-distance challenges are still viewed with interest.

Add into that the sometimes tricky dynamic of a husband-and-wife driving team, and you can see why Chris and Julie Ramsey hit the headlines.

The couple have somehow become the evangelists of electric vehicles, showing in their everyday lives how you CAN get from Aberdeen to Thurso in an EV.

But if actions speak louder than words, their Pole to Pole trip in a Nissan Ariya was certainly shouting about the future of electric cars.

The Aberdeen couple spent ten months effectively living in a car together as they drove more than 18,000 miles through 14 countries across three continents.

Now, their efforts have been recognised with not one, but two, Guinness World Records.

But what was it really like to share a car with your significant other for ten months? Why did they do it? And what are they dreaming up next?

Pole to Pole in an EV: How and why?

Sitting in an interview with the Ramseys, their enthusiasm is infectious.

They also make it sound perfectly normal that they spent ten months in an electric car driving from Pole to Pole.

And it wasn’t even the first time they’d done something like that.

So how do a husband and wife team end up taking on a mission like this?

Julie and Chris have both lived in Aberdeen for decades (Julie is originally from Thurso and Chris from Middlesbrough).

They married in 2009, but have been together for more than 20 years.

Interestingly, they both worked in oil and gas originally – making them the poster boy and girl for the current transition.

And although they’d both always enjoyed travelling, it was specifically the electric car revolution that changed their lives.

The Ramseys with the Scottish flag. Image: Plug In Adventure

In 2013, Chris and a friend did a road trip around the UK in a Nissan Leaf – and he was bitten by the bug.

He said: “I’m a bit like the accidental adventurer.

“We don’t preach, we just show people what can be done.”

Out of his accidental adventures, Chris decided his Plug In Adventure brand was something he could make a career out of.

From the Mongol Rally to Pole to Pole

Despite having been married for years at this point, Chris popped the bigger question to Julie: “Will you do the Mongol Rally with me in an electric car?”

I asked if anyone went down on one knee. They didn’t, but Julie’s answer was an emphatic “yes”.

Chris jokes that he included a “cruise” in the trip – in reality, it was a decidedly unromantic container ship as part of the expedition.

The couple got special permission to complete the Mongol Rally in 2017. It took three months.

Their first adventure was the Mongol Rally. Image: Plug In Adventure

The pair relied upon the kindness of strangers to give them beds for the night and help them charge the battery of their Nissan Leaf.

Chris and Julie Ramsey: Pole to Pole

Then, the plan was hatched for the Pole to Pole. It took years of phone calls, emails and organisation – but it finally happened in 2023.

Again, as they left the beaten track, the couple relied on the kindness of locals and community .

But this time, it was ten months, not three, and things got pretty extreme.

Chris said: “We spent many years being told it wasn’t possible, being told ‘no.”

And how did the trip affect their relationship?

Chris said: “For us, we’re a very close couple anyway. The best thing about what we do is we do it together.

“After this, we could be marriage guidance counsellors.”

Chris and Julie camping in the Polar regions. Image: Plug In Adventure

Spending months effectively living in a car together, the couple confirmed that “you have to be comfortable with smells and noises”. Enough said.

Julie said: “The reality is, it’s really hard. Being husband and wife is definitely helpful because you can be yourself.

“Sometimes you need to let off steam – you have a little cry, hug it out and then move on.”

Leaving a legacy

In their adapted Nissan Ariya, the couple drove for hours every day and quite often spent the night in the car.

In the polar regions, they had to prove they had the resources to get themselves out again without being stranded before they could even get in.

This took some ingenuity – they had a tiny wind turbine, occasionally used solar power, and also had to carry a small petrol generator as a last resort.

But anywhere it was possible, they tried to leave behind plans for improved charging facilities and infrastructure.

Julie said: “We adventure with a purpose and try to leave a legacy behind.”

She added that although the trip was “the most mentally and emotionally exhausting experience”, it had some standout memories.

She said they loved meeting new people in every community they passed through – and also had the amazing experience of seeing a polar bear in its natural environment.

Making the case for everyday EVs

In a less polar bear-populated place, Julie and Chris are working hard to change people’s perceptions of EVs in the UK.

In 2016, Chris travelled the NC500 in a 90-mile range electric car. “It was fine,” he said.

The couple have two electric cars themselves and regularly make trips to Caithness and on to Orkney.

Julie said: “It’s all about trying it.

“We’re not tree huggers or the green police, but we all have choices in life and if we can make clean green choices, then why not?”

Sometimes they had to find alternative sources of energy. Image: Plug In Adventure

Chris added: “Would you drive from Aberdeen to Thurso in one go? EVs can do that now, but would you actually want to?”

They say the key to it is planning – where you’d naturally stop for lunch or a cup of tea or a leg stretch, make sure there is a charger there.

And what about Guinness World Records?

Chris already has one, from riding an electric bike round and round Grampian Transport Museum in 2018.

And the couple stress – as if it’s not already obvious – they’re very much more interested in raising awareness of their cause, as opposed to accolades.

But still, it’s fitting that such an extreme and challenging trip was recognised by the global arbiters of such things.

They now have the titles for completing the first expedition by an electric car from the Magnetic North Pole to the South Pole and for the longest journey by an electric car in Antarctica.

The “first” record in particular is a big deal – they’re not handed out willy-nilly, and only happen when very specific criteria are met.

The Guinness World Record achievements were the icing on the cake. Image: Plug In Adventure

Julie said: “We were just elated with this recognition of everything that we’ve done and all the effort that we’ve put into creating this expedition and success with completing it.

“It was just a great honour.

“I never in this world imagined I’d be a Guinness World Record holder, you know, so it’s one of those kind of surreal moments.

“But we’re just so happy to be recognized because doing this and putting this together, it’s been hard, hard work.”

The couple’s next adventure is a bit more indoors – they’re writing a book about their adventure.

