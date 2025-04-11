FIRST LOOK inside ‘bigger and better’ Marks and Spencer in Union Square as shoppers queue for the grand opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

FIRST LOOK inside ‘bigger and better’ Marks and Spencer in Union Square as shoppers queue for the grand opening

The store has undergone a major refurbishment amid a £15 million expansion, making it one of the biggest M&S branches in Scotland.

Moira Adams outside Marks and Spencer Union Square
Former employee Moira Adams was the first to walk into the revamped Marks and Spencer store in Unnion Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

Scores of eager customers queued outside Marks and Spencer this morning to witness the “historic opening” of the revamped Union Square store.

The shop has been undergoing a major refurbishment amid £15 million expansion plans – with the food hall, cafe and menswear section the first to open.

Yesterday marked the end of an era for the retail giant’s St Nicholas branch as the doors of the food department shut for the final time after more than 50 years.

The rest of the building is expected to close this summer.

Marks and Spencer Union Square staff.
The combined 325 M&S staff from the two stores will now work at the refurbished Union Square branch. mage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It was a bittersweet experience for many who had been coming to the prominent city centre store for “as long as they can remember”.

However, scores of die-hard fans were “more than ready to turn a new page” this morning as they queued up for a first look inside the transformed Union Square shop.

Former M&S worker wakes up bright and early to be first customer

Moira Adams is the first to appear outside the store, taking her leading spot at the queue at 7.30am with a branded shopping bag in hand.

As a “big M&S lover”, she couldn’t wait to see the transformation – having seen the retailer go through various stages since she worked there back in the late 1960s.

The 75-year-old does all of her shopping at Marks and Spencer – from clothes, to everyday food and fancier dinners for special occasions.

But this morning, she is after one particular item – their traditional hot cross buns.

Moira Adams outside Marks and Spencer Union Square.
Moira couldn’t stop smiling when talking about her experience at M&S. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I just really wanted to see it,” she tells me, eager for the doors to open.

“I love everything that M&S does, and I have been a regular customers ever since I worked here – even if it was just for three years.

“It’s a big change with the closure of the St Nicholas branch, but I do think that this would be a good thing. I think it was very much needed in Aberdeen.”

The opening of the store was marked with a performance of The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Her face stretches into a huge smile as the piper begins to play The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen and the doors are unlatched.

And her early morning rise pays off as she is the first customer to cross the store’s threshold.

What can you find in the new M&S food hall in Union Square?

The ribbon is cut and dozens of people walk into the brand new food hall, which has been laid out at the former TK Maxx unit.

The first thing that catches customers’ eyes are the neon signs placed above each different section of the department.

There is a neatly arranged fresh food and veggies stand, a designated flower shop to the right of the entrance and a huge bakery with freshly made pretzels on the left.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The store is fully stocked with new items, previously unavailable in Aberdeen, and is also equipped with a hot chicken counter that dishes out new trays every four hours.

And this is exactly what caught Sheila Davidson’s eye.

“I used to have to go to Costco for that kind of a roast chicken,” the 72-year-old smiles as she puts another item in her packed trolly.

“I think this is fantastic for Aberdeen, and the new layout looks lovely. There is a lot of room and it’s well organised.

“It will obviously take some time to get used to it all, but it’s a price we need to pay for getting new things.”

‘We love Markies so we just had to come’

Kathleen Welsh and her daughter Alex were also among the first to browse the shelves of the revamped store, and hailed the variety now on offer.

This their usual spot for their weekly shopping, so Kathleen says the expansion of the branch is “a great thing for them”.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We love Markies so we just had to come,” the 50-year-old adds.

Three aisles down, near the frozen foods, Tricia is browsing the ready-to-cook meals.

“I didn’t realise it was opening today until I came in and saw this huge new space,” she chuckles.

“It’s just good to see that a company is actually sticking with Aberdeen and wants to invest in it – rather than desert the city like John Lewis and Debenhams have done.”

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

As we are about to head over to the clothes department upstairs, we catch M&S marketing director Sharry Cramond.

She can barely contain her excitement, as she says: “The best food hall in M&S, which is only right for the people of Aberdeen”

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What about the menswear floor and the cafe?

The final part of our tour is the menswear section upstairs, which has also been fully refurbished with a designated suit section.

This department is equipped with self checkouts – much like the ones at the food hall – which is a new introduction for M&S in Aberdeen.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

These will also be available at the home and furniture and womenswear areas when they open in the summer.

The new cafe is at the far end of this floor, with store managers promising that with this upgrade, every customer will be getting their cuppa within three minutes.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

They will no longer serve their main meals – such as macaroni cheese and fish and chips – as they aim to double down on serving a good cup of coffee as quickly as possible.

‘New M&S Union Square store is everything I hoped it would be’

Our tour around the spruced up M&S store is over and we head back out when we come across Moira again, now loaded with a Percy Pig-emblazoned shopping bag full of goodies.

Was it everything that she had hoped it would be?

“It’s so lovely – everything that I hoped and expected it to be,” she tells me.

“And they have so many new things. I’ve been craving these M&S pork schnitzels ever since I tried them in England, but they didn’t have them here.

“Well, now they do!”

She hadn’t forgotten about the one special item she had come for, though.

Underneath the fancy new items, there were three packs of traditional hot cross buns.

Read more:

Conversation