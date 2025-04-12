GALLERY: Sunny weather stampede wipes out supplies at popular Inverurie Farmers Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Sunny weather stampede wipes out supplies at popular Inverurie Farmers Market

The town centre was buzzing with excitement for the event.

Inverurie Farmers Market
Caroline Elliott with Kirk and Newt at the Inverurie Farmers Market. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Inverurie foodies needed to be quick off the mark to bag their favourite goodies as the sunny weather sparked something of a stampede at the first first farmers market of the spring.

The popular event is usually held on the second Saturday of the month, drawing scores of locals and visitors to the Town Square.

Organised by the Inverurie Business District, it offers traders the perfect opportunity to showcase their products and expand their customer base.

Today, crowds descended on the buzzing town centre to peruse the mouth-watering selection on offer – from Italian pastries, chunky pies, award-winning butteries and freshly-landed fish to Indian delicacies, rustic oatcakes and huge traybakes.

And by 90 minutes in, many stallholders barely had anything left!

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the event:

One visitor in his summer gear. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Chocoholics check out the sweet treats on offer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
There was plenty to browse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
This stall was selling various sourdough creations. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Saying hello to the four-legged visitors… Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Doughnuts and crab cuisine side by side. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The warm weather made it a popular event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Mark and Amanda Watson with wee Mia. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
More dogs! Alan Mccarthy brought along Fern, Rowan and Skye. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Bags bulging with local produce – as it should be! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Taking in the sun are Katie Gerrard with Nora, Ruth Adie, Everley, Laura and Miller Allan at Inverurie Farmers Market. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Is this a Farmers Market gallery or a dogs gallery? Here we have Michael Rae, Kirsty May and Anne Rae with their beagle Phoebe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Racheal, Abigail, Imogen, Ashleigh, Ivonne and Innes relax in the Saturday sunshine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brian Battersby with his Cuppa-Ti stall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You can learn about the products from the brains behind them at Inverurie Farmers Market. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Green Cocoa Team stall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The EVOLV3D printing team with their colourful Inverurie Farmers Market stall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Having a nice chat with the vendors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
This youngster had his eye on the bags of tablet! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Were you at the Farmers Market? What would you recommend? Let us know in our comments section below

