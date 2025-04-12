GALLERY: Sunny weather stampede wipes out supplies at popular Inverurie Farmers Market

Inverurie foodies needed to be quick off the mark to bag their favourite goodies as the sunny weather sparked something of a stampede at the first first farmers market of the spring.

The popular event is usually held on the second Saturday of the month, drawing scores of locals and visitors to the Town Square.

Organised by the Inverurie Business District, it offers traders the perfect opportunity to showcase their products and expand their customer base.

Today, crowds descended on the buzzing town centre to peruse the mouth-watering selection on offer – from Italian pastries, chunky pies, award-winning butteries and freshly-landed fish to Indian delicacies, rustic oatcakes and huge traybakes.

And by 90 minutes in, many stallholders barely had anything left!

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the event:

Were you at the Farmers Market? What would you recommend? Let us know in our comments section below

Read more: