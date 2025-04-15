Urgent repairs for Aberdeen’s Caffe Nero building amid fresh hopes for Back Sheep Coffee takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Urgent repairs for Aberdeen’s Caffe Nero building amid fresh hopes for Back Sheep Coffee takeover

The prominent building - which the London-based coffee chain began renting in 2023 - was damaged during the demolition of the old Aberdeen Market.

Caffe Nero repairs are finally poised to get under way as the building prepares for a bright new future.
Caffe Nero repairs are finally poised to get under way as the building prepares for a bright new future. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

The “unsightly” Caffe Nero building in Aberdeen city centre will undergo urgent repairs this summer – years after it was damaged in the demolition of the adjacent market.

The future of the property at 73-77 Union Street has been in doubt since Caffe Nero moved out in 2023, leaving yet another gaping hope on the Granite Mile.

London-based chain Black Sheep Coffee – which also runs an outlet at Union Square – swooped in almost immediately after their departure and signed the lease.

However, more than two years on, the prominent building remains empty.

Various works are taking place at the Union Street site. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And in February, Black Sheep Coffee revealed they are actively looking for someone else to take it off their hands and offload it to a third party.

The Press and Journal understands that the coffee chain has now found a franchisee interested in taking over the unit.

However, there is one remaining caveat before they shake hands on the deal…

Caffe Nero repairs to be carried out in summer

The back of the vacant building was damaged when the old Aberdeen Market on the city’s historic Green was reduced to rubble in 2022.

This was needed to free up space for the council’s new food and drink complex, which has been under construction for several months now.

The rear of the building can be seen in this image of the demolition. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The new food and drink market, which will be called Flint, is expected to open in 2027. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, brickwork and granite stones at the back of the former Caffe Nero were left exposed and crumbling in the process – with “loose bricks posing safety risks”.

City leaders hired Thomson Gray to repair the wall last August, with architects saying the structure has been left to “deteriorate into a dilapidated and unsightly condition”.

They blamed the original contractor for “failing to fix these issues”.

The back of the city centre building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The damaged spot is just over the tunnel linking The Green and Netherkirkgate. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

The building experts added that they will need to carry out urgent repairs as rainwater dripping into the building is also “causing deterioration to the internal fabric”.

And now, nearly a year after the papers were published, council officials have confirmed that works to bring the property back to its former splendour will begin in June.

It’s understood these are a key matter for any tenant taking on the building.

Caffe Nero repairs are ‘in hand’

To restore the listed building, Thomson Gray plan to replace all of the damaged material with “like for like” and make the wall watertight once again.

Architects add this is necessary not only because of health and safety concerns, but also as the building’s “run-down” look is “a detriment to the proposed market development”.

Emails seen by The Press and Journal state that the “works are in hand” with contractors telling the council “discussions to facilitate these works” have been carried out.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

The Black Sheep takeover of the old Caffe Nero came amid a coffee war as the upstart firm tried to edge their rivals out of high street premises. 

