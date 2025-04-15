Urgent repairs for Aberdeen’s Caffe Nero building amid fresh hopes for Black Sheep Coffee takeover

The “unsightly” Caffe Nero building in Aberdeen city centre will undergo urgent repairs this summer – years after it was damaged in the demolition of the adjacent market.

The future of the property at 73-77 Union Street has been in doubt since Caffe Nero moved out in 2023, leaving yet another gaping hope on the Granite Mile.

London-based chain Black Sheep Coffee – which also runs an outlet at Union Square – swooped in almost immediately after their departure and signed the lease.

However, more than two years on, the prominent building remains empty.

And in February, Black Sheep Coffee revealed they are actively looking for someone else to take it off their hands and offload it to a third party.

The Press and Journal understands that the coffee chain has now found a franchisee interested in taking over the unit.

However, there is one remaining caveat before they shake hands on the deal…

Caffe Nero repairs to be carried out in summer

The back of the vacant building was damaged when the old Aberdeen Market on the city’s historic Green was reduced to rubble in 2022.

This was needed to free up space for the council’s new food and drink complex, which has been under construction for several months now.

However, brickwork and granite stones at the back of the former Caffe Nero were left exposed and crumbling in the process – with “loose bricks posing safety risks”.

City leaders hired Thomson Gray to repair the wall last August, with architects saying the structure has been left to “deteriorate into a dilapidated and unsightly condition”.

They blamed the original contractor for “failing to fix these issues”.

The building experts added that they will need to carry out urgent repairs as rainwater dripping into the building is also “causing deterioration to the internal fabric”.

And now, nearly a year after the papers were published, council officials have confirmed that works to bring the property back to its former splendour will begin in June.

It’s understood these are a key matter for any tenant taking on the building.

Caffe Nero repairs are ‘in hand’

To restore the listed building, Thomson Gray plan to replace all of the damaged material with “like for like” and make the wall watertight once again.

Architects add this is necessary not only because of health and safety concerns, but also as the building’s “run-down” look is “a detriment to the proposed market development”.

Emails seen by The Press and Journal state that the “works are in hand” with contractors telling the council “discussions to facilitate these works” have been carried out.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

The Black Sheep takeover of the old Caffe Nero came amid a coffee war as the upstart firm tried to edge their rivals out of high street premises.

