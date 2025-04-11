Firefighters tackling large wildfire close to St Fergus Gas Plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters tackling large wildfire close to St Fergus Gas Plant

Fire crews from Peterhead and Fraserburgh have been sent to the incident on land near to the gas plant.

By Michelle Henderson
Yellow breaking news graphic with P&J logo
Firefighters are currently in attendance at the scene. Image: DC Thomson.

Fire crews are working to contain a large wildfire near the St Fergus Gas Plant.

A large emergency response has been sent, with 27 firefighters from Peterhead and Fraserburgh at the scene, alongside a specialist wildfire unit from Altens.

The fire took hold in the dunes close to both the north-east gas terminal and Scotstown beach.

The blaze broke out amid high temperatures and severe wildfire warnings.

Security at the gas plant confirmed the fire was off-site.

However, it’s understood crews are relying on the terminal as their “nearest source of water”.

A fire spokesperson confirmed that they are dealing with a well-developed fire, covering an area 200 metres by 150 metres of land.

Black plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the area as firefighters used jets and beaters to tackle the flames.

Crews called to north-east wildfire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were first made aware of the blaze at about 1pm.

In a statement on Friday evening, fire officials said efforts to contain the fire were ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1pm on Friday April 11, to reports of an outdoor fire in St Fergus near Peterhead.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene where firefighters are currently working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of dunes and grass measuring approximately 200 x 150 metres.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

It has been a challenging week for fire crews in both Grampian and the Highlands, with firefighters working around the clock to contain a host of serious wildfires.

Much of Scotland is currently covered by a severe wildfire warning.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

