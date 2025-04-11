Firefighters tackling large wildfire close to St Fergus Gas Plant

Fire crews are working to contain a large wildfire near the St Fergus Gas Plant.

A large emergency response has been sent, with 27 firefighters from Peterhead and Fraserburgh at the scene, alongside a specialist wildfire unit from Altens.

The fire took hold in the dunes close to both the north-east gas terminal and Scotstown beach.

The blaze broke out amid high temperatures and severe wildfire warnings.

Security at the gas plant confirmed the fire was off-site.

However, it’s understood crews are relying on the terminal as their “nearest source of water”.

A fire spokesperson confirmed that they are dealing with a well-developed fire, covering an area 200 metres by 150 metres of land.

Black plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the area as firefighters used jets and beaters to tackle the flames.

Crews called to north-east wildfire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were first made aware of the blaze at about 1pm.

In a statement on Friday evening, fire officials said efforts to contain the fire were ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1pm on Friday April 11, to reports of an outdoor fire in St Fergus near Peterhead.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene where firefighters are currently working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of dunes and grass measuring approximately 200 x 150 metres.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

It has been a challenging week for fire crews in both Grampian and the Highlands, with firefighters working around the clock to contain a host of serious wildfires.

Much of Scotland is currently covered by a severe wildfire warning.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.