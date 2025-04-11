North Anderson Drive blocked following two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

Police and paramedics have been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The collision happened on the A92 North Anderson Drive shortly after 4.30pm.

Emergency crews have been called to the scene, close to the junction with the A944 Westburn Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The severity of any injuries is unclear at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Friday, April 11, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

“Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.