Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire North Anderson Drive blocked following two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen Police and paramedics are currently in attendance. By Michelle Henderson April 11 2025, 6:06 pm April 11 2025, 6:06 pm North Anderson Drive blocked following two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen Police and paramedics were called to the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson. Police and paramedics have been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen. The collision happened on the A92 North Anderson Drive shortly after 4.30pm. Emergency crews have been called to the scene, close to the junction with the A944 Westburn Road. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Police were called to the scene of a crash on North Anderson Drive this afternoon. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson. The severity of any injuries is unclear at this time. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.45pm on Friday, April 11, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen. "Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted."
