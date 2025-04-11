Drivers diverted away from scene of crash near Oldmeldrum

An Aberdeenshire road is closed following a crash near Oldmeldrum.

The collision happened on the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road.

Drivers are being diverted away from the area, towards Oldmeldrum, as emergency teams respond.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of the crash are unknown.

Onlookers have reported seeing police and paramedics at the scene.

Motorists have been told to expect delays in the area well into the evening.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

