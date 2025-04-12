‘We not leaving Aberdeen again’: Sean Paul, 52, gets P&J Live dancing with energetic show

Earlier this week, there was outcry when Jamaican singer Sean Paul showed up late to a gig in Dublin.

I was wary, therefore, as we watched the screen light up with a Jamaican flag.

The fifth support act – both DJs and rappers spent two and a half hours building the hype for the man himself – promised Sean was coming soon.

I braced myself for disappointment.

But Sean Paul – or “papa Sean” as he refers to himself during the gig – arrives right on time, full of energy and immediately getting the crowd moving.

Sean Paul: ‘Aberdeen is ever blazin”

One of his first songs is Shake That Thang, a nostalgic, upbeat dancehall number from his second album back in 2002.

There are plenty “Sean da Paul”s and “bada bang bang”s throughout the gig as you might expect, but Sean also adds “Aberdeen” into many of his lyrics especially for us.

During his fast-paced rendition of Ever Blazin’, Sean announces “Aberdeen is ever blazin'” to much raucous applause from the crowd.

There are a mix of age ranges here, but each generation enjoys the performance. The standing area on the floor is packed, and much of the tiered seated areas are on their feet too.

Some songs appeal more to certain age groups than others – there are some songs I have not heard – but when the intro to Cheap Thrills starts, everyone goes wild.

This is one of Sean’s most well-known songs, a collaboration with Australian singer-songwriter Sia.

Sean performs this with an impressive energy, dancing and jumping about the stage, flinging t-shirts into the crowd.

He also encourages us to thank his dancers and musicians, which is a nice touch.

Other highlights include No Lie, his hit with Dua Lipa released back in 2016.

Everyone in the crowd seems to know every lyric to this one, singing along and waving their arms to the music.

P&J Live feels more like a party beach in Jamaica tonight.

‘We not leaving Aberdeen again’

Sean introduces another of his hits yelling: “If you love your mama make some noise!”

There are shrieks of excitement as 2016 Christmas number one Rockabye starts.

Both Sean and the dancers remain full of energy even an hour into the hour and a half set, their enthusiasm never faltering.

“Papa Sean” also treats Aberdeen to performances of Trumpets, and we all sing along to She Doesn’t Mind.

He tells the crowd: “Aberdeen, this is my first time here – and I am loving the vibe here.

“We not leaving Aberdeen again!”

Sean can’t leave us without performing one of his best known songs.

Temperature is the song of the night, an exhibition of Sean’s passion for Jamaican dancehall music.

Crowds are still dancing as they exit P&J Live – ears throbbing just a bit – with a renewed love for Sean Paul’s iconic discography.