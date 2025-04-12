‘We not leaving Aberdeen again’: Sean Paul, 52, gets P&J Live dancing with energetic show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We not leaving Aberdeen again’: Sean Paul, 52, gets P&J Live dancing with energetic show

The Jamaican singer performed at P&J Live last night for his first ever gig in the Granite City.

Sean Paul performing in New York in 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
By Joanna Bremner

Earlier this week, there was outcry when Jamaican singer Sean Paul showed up late to a gig in Dublin.

I was wary, therefore, as we watched the screen light up with a Jamaican flag.

The fifth support act – both DJs and rappers spent two and a half hours building the hype for the man himself – promised Sean was coming soon.

I braced myself for disappointment.

The screen lights up with a Jamaican flag before Sean Paul arrives on stage.

But Sean Paul – or “papa Sean” as he refers to himself during the gig – arrives right on time, full of energy and immediately getting the crowd moving.

Sean Paul: ‘Aberdeen is ever blazin”

One of his first songs is Shake That Thang, a nostalgic, upbeat dancehall number from his second album back in 2002.

There are plenty “Sean da Paul”s and “bada bang bang”s throughout the gig as you might expect, but Sean also adds “Aberdeen” into many of his lyrics especially for us.

During his fast-paced rendition of Ever Blazin’, Sean announces “Aberdeen is ever blazin'” to much raucous applause from the crowd.

Jamaican singer songwriter and rapper Sean Paul performing on Isle of Wight back in 2016. Image: Shutterstock.

There are a mix of age ranges here, but each generation enjoys the performance. The standing area on the floor is packed, and much of the tiered seated areas are on their feet too.

Some songs appeal more to certain age groups than others – there are some songs I have not heard – but when the intro to Cheap Thrills starts, everyone goes wild.

This is one of Sean’s most well-known songs, a collaboration with Australian singer-songwriter Sia.

Sean performs this with an impressive energy, dancing and jumping about the stage, flinging t-shirts into the crowd.

He also encourages us to thank his dancers and musicians, which is a nice touch.

Sean Paul in Aberdeen performing Gimme the Light.

Other highlights include No Lie, his hit with Dua Lipa released back in 2016.

Everyone in the crowd seems to know every lyric to this one, singing along and waving their arms to the music.

P&J Live feels more like a party beach in Jamaica tonight.

‘We not leaving Aberdeen again’

Sean introduces another of his hits yelling: “If you love your mama make some noise!”

There are shrieks of excitement as 2016 Christmas number one Rockabye starts.

Both Sean and the dancers remain full of energy even an hour into the hour and a half set, their enthusiasm never faltering.

Sean Paul performing in New York in 2024. Image: Shutterstock.

“Papa Sean” also treats Aberdeen to performances of Trumpets, and we all sing along to She Doesn’t Mind.

He tells the crowd: “Aberdeen, this is my first time here – and I am loving the vibe here.

“We not leaving Aberdeen again!”

Sean can’t leave us without performing one of his best known songs.

Sean Paul, 52, performs Temperature at P&J Live Aberdeen.

Temperature is the song of the night, an exhibition of Sean’s passion for Jamaican dancehall music.

Crowds are still dancing as they exit P&J Live – ears throbbing just a bit – with a renewed love for Sean Paul’s iconic discography.

