Man, 37, reported missing from Aberdeen

A 37-year-old man has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Sean Laurenson was last seen in Dennis Close in the Summerhill area of the city around 4am on Saturday, April 12.

He is described as around 5ft 7 in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing dark clothing.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Sean’s welfare and would ask that if anyone knows where he is to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0549 of 12 April, 2025.