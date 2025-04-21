M&S bosses pushing for buses to drop shoppers off at expanded Union Square store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M&S bosses pushing for buses to drop shoppers off at expanded Union Square store

The huge food hall at the shopping centre opened last week, as the grocery department at the St Nicholas store closed after decades.

By Skye McCord
Could buses stop off at the newly expanded Union Square M&S?
Could buses stop off at the newly expanded Union Square M&S? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Marks and Spencer bosses are in talks with local politicians in a bid to get buses to drop customers off outside the newly expanded Union Square store.

The St Nicholas Street flagship shop is soon to close, with the food hall shutting earlier this month.

It comes as M&S ploughs £15 million into a swanky revamp of its shop nearby in the Aberdeen mall.

With the huge new food hall now open, offering a bigger and better range, the popular chain is keen to make it easier for their older or less mobile customers to reach it.

Why are buses needed to drop customers off at Union Square M&S?

Up until recently, shoppers keen to pick up their groceries from M&S could get a bus onto Union Street, take a brief stroll through McCombie’s Court and head straight into the St Nicholas Street department store.

Since the move, getting to M&S requires more of a walk.

First customer Moira Adams at the till on April 11. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And now higher-ups have told The Press and Journal this is something they are keen to tackle.

A spokesperson said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to shop at the new M&S at Union Square and have spoken to local politicians to seek their support.”

Councillor Marie Boulton told us she is worried for the shoppers who now “face a bit of a hike to travel to the M&S at Union Square”.

Aberdeen councillor Marie Boulton tried to get M&S bosses to embrace the living wall idea.
Aberdeen councillor Marie Boulton at the old M&S. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

She added: “It would be helpful if some of the buses could, at certain times of the day, be routed nearer Union Square.

“This would allow some of our older residents who have loyally shopped at M&S at St Nicholas – and of course people with mobility or other disabilities – to reach Union Square.”

There is a bigger bakery section in the expanded M&S. Image: Kami Thomson/DC ThomsonMeanwhile, MSP Kevin Stewart hailed the new M&S as a “brilliant asset for Aberdeen” that should be “supported in any way that we can”.

He added: “I know that M&S will continue to work alongside stakeholders to ensure that it is as easy as possible for customers to get to their shop via public transport.”

Do you think there should be buses to the upgraded M&S? Let us know in our comments section below

What do First Bus say about buses for the Union Square M&S?

As soon as the M&S closure was announced, this was a fear raised by shoppers.

At the time, last January, First Bus told us it was a situation they would investigate.

A spokesperson today said the firm was “continuing to keep a close eye on developments across the city, and how that impacts customer demand”.

They added: “A large number of our services already stop in and around Union Square but we will keep monitoring any movements in customer demand around the newly expanded M&S store.”

