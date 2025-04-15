Exclusive: The 53 businesses taking part in Shop Aberdeen bargain bonanza to boost city centre

More than 50 traders will offer up bargains galore in a bid to lure customers back to Aberdeen city centre in the latest Shop Aberdeen bonanza.

Aberdeen Inspired has revealed the line up for the event, which is returning after a successful first time round in 2024.

Business bosses hope the campaign – which runs from April 24 to April 27 – will draw people through their doors as they try to stay afloat amid a difficult time for brick and mortar stores.

Shoppers can look forward to discounts from 10% to 25%, plus free gifts, special tastings and late-night shopping events.

The event follows the success of the first Shop Aberdeen when 49 outlets took part and were delighted by boost in new customers.

From health and beauty to fashion and sports, 53 businesses have already signed up to take part in the campaign.

See the FULL list of traders taking part in Shop Aberdeen campaign

George Street/Schoolhill area

Aberdeen Art Gallery

Andrew Begg

Angelic Aromas Aberdeen

Claires

Craigdon Mountain Sports

Desert Rug Gallery

Edit

Forbes Gallery and Gifts

Scotvapes

The Green House

Tiso Aberdeen

Trinity Centre

Calms Crystals

Fàilte

Heather’s Woodcrafts Aberdeenshire

Katsize Lingerie

Style for Your Shape

Toytown

Belmont Street

Belmont Optical

Duncan and Todd

Juniper

Union Street

Aberdeen Gift and Tourist Shop

Aberdeen Vinyl Records

Aberdeen Whisky Shop

Annie Mo’s

Attic

Cex

Charles Michies

Geek Retreat

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill

Thistle Tavern Games Hub

West End

Bellino

Bloom Lifestyle Salon

Copper and Grey

Esslemonts

Hamish Munro

No. 18 Gifts and Cards

Tiger Lily Boutique

Very Spexy

Union Square

Boux Avenue

Decathlon

LUX Designer Glasses

New Look

Saks Hair and Beauty

Seasalt Cornwall

Elsewhere

Gamola Golf (Market Street)

Grampian Health Store (Market Street)

Kenny’s Music (The Green)

Linton and Mac (Netherkirkgate)

McCalls Highlandwear (Bridge Street)

Somers Fishing Tackle (Bon-Accord Terrace)

Vintage Toys and Collectables Aberdeen (McCombie’s Court)

‘We need to keep what stores we do have alive’

Manager at New Look in the Bon Accord Centre, Joanne Minty, said she was delighted to have the high-street giant on board with the campaign.

She added: “I hope it brings people into our stores to see what we have to offer, maybe people who haven’t been in town for a wee while who can take advantage of the discounts in our retail stores.

“But they can also make a day of it by eating out, maybe leaving the car at home and have a drink to help keep what stores we do have alive.”

Will you be taking part in the bargain bonanza? Let us know in our comments section below

