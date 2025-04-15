Exclusive: The 53 businesses taking part in Shop Aberdeen bargain bonanza to boost city centre

More than 50 traders will offer up bargains galore in a bid to lure customers back to Aberdeen city centre in the latest Shop Aberdeen bonanza.
Aberdeen Inspired has revealed the line up for the event, which is returning after a successful first time round in 2024.
Business bosses hope the campaign – which runs from April 24 to April 27 – will draw people through their doors as they try to stay afloat amid a difficult time for brick and mortar stores.
Shoppers can look forward to discounts from 10% to 25%, plus free gifts, special tastings and late-night shopping events.
The event follows the success of the first Shop Aberdeen when 49 outlets took part and were delighted by boost in new customers.
From health and beauty to fashion and sports, 53 businesses have already signed up to take part in the campaign.
See the FULL list of traders taking part in Shop Aberdeen campaign
George Street/Schoolhill area
- Aberdeen Art Gallery
- Andrew Begg
- Angelic Aromas Aberdeen
- Claires
- Craigdon Mountain Sports
- Desert Rug Gallery
- Edit
- Forbes Gallery and Gifts
- Scotvapes
- The Green House
- Tiso Aberdeen
Trinity Centre
- Calms Crystals
- Fàilte
- Heather’s Woodcrafts Aberdeenshire
- Katsize Lingerie
- Style for Your Shape
- Toytown
Belmont Street
- Belmont Optical
- Duncan and Todd
- Juniper
Union Street
- Aberdeen Gift and Tourist Shop
- Aberdeen Vinyl Records
- Aberdeen Whisky Shop
- Annie Mo’s
- Attic
- Cex
- Charles Michies
- Geek Retreat
- The Edinburgh Woollen Mill
- Thistle Tavern Games Hub
West End
- Bellino
- Bloom Lifestyle Salon
- Copper and Grey
- Esslemonts
- Hamish Munro
- No. 18 Gifts and Cards
- Tiger Lily Boutique
- Very Spexy
Union Square
- Boux Avenue
- Decathlon
- LUX Designer Glasses
- New Look
- Saks Hair and Beauty
- Seasalt Cornwall
Elsewhere
- Gamola Golf (Market Street)
- Grampian Health Store (Market Street)
- Kenny’s Music (The Green)
- Linton and Mac (Netherkirkgate)
- McCalls Highlandwear (Bridge Street)
- Somers Fishing Tackle (Bon-Accord Terrace)
- Vintage Toys and Collectables Aberdeen (McCombie’s Court)
‘We need to keep what stores we do have alive’
Manager at New Look in the Bon Accord Centre, Joanne Minty, said she was delighted to have the high-street giant on board with the campaign.
She added: “I hope it brings people into our stores to see what we have to offer, maybe people who haven’t been in town for a wee while who can take advantage of the discounts in our retail stores.
“But they can also make a day of it by eating out, maybe leaving the car at home and have a drink to help keep what stores we do have alive.”
Will you be taking part in the bargain bonanza? Let us know in our comments section below
Read more:
Conversation