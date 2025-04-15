Confirmed: Banchory to get artificial sports pitch town has been ‘crying out for’ despite neighbour complaints

A “much-needed” multi-purpose sports pitch will be created in Banchory despite neighbours’ fears of traffic chaos.

Banchory Community Football Club lodged plans to build the all-weather facility at the academy playing fields on Tillybrake Road months ago.

The charity, which is approaching its 50th anniversary, works to spread the love of the beautiful game in the Deeside town.

But it doesn’t have its own base, and has been using the King George V park – so wanted to create the new full-size 3G artificial pitch that will be ready to use all year-round.

They pinpointed the perfect spot next to the secondary school.

However, there were fears that visiting players and spectators would clog the roads with their cars on match days…

What will happen to the Banchory playing fields?

Aberdeenshire Council agreed to let the playing fields to the charity on a 25-year lease, but the academy will get free access to the site during school hours.

The pavilion on the grounds provides changing facilities and toilets for users but the club will carry out upgrades to ensure it meets modern standards.

Meanwhile, the wider playing fields have long-jump sandpits, running track markings and is frequently used by dog walkers.

These features will be retained so others can continue to use the fields uninterrupted.

Floodlights will also be installed but users will be asked to leave the facility by 9pm to ensure neighbours aren’t affected by any noise or light nuisance.

The club had hailed Aberdeen’s Cruyff Court in Torry for reducing anti-social behaviour in the suburb by 50%.

It believed the proposed pitch would have a similar positive impact in Banchory.

What does the Banchory Community Football Club do?

Club chairman Derek Thomson revealed it is the largest sporting organisation in the town boasting around 500 players.

It runs a weekly women’s football session, which is one of the few adult female-only team sports in Banchory.

Meanwhile, Girls Football is the fastest growing part of the club with 150 players.

“Saturdays in Banchory is synonymous with seeing hundreds of kids playing football in King George V Park,” Mr Thomson noted.

The Scottish FA platinum legacy club once trained former Aberdeen player Andy Considine and current Hearts left back Harry Milne.

Plans for Banchory pitch praised – but flaws pointed out too

The proposal had huge support from locals with 190 letters of support submitted to Aberdeenshire Council, but 39 objections were also received.

Supporters welcomed the health benefits the pitch would bring and claimed it would be a better use of a currently vacant ground.

Those against the pitch feared the site could flood and were concerned about a potential increase in noise and light for those living next door.

Banchory Community Council was initially opposed to the plan over flooding, parking, noise and light disturbances.

But after the club answered their concerns, its objection was removed.

Sport Scotland was also worried that the development would lead to the loss of other sporting facilities on the site, but these fears were later allayed.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council planners recommended the pitch be approved.

They argued that the site was “well located” to serve the community and would “enhance” the sports and recreational offering in Banchory.

‘Parking is a serious problem’

The application went before the Marr area committee earlier today.

Senior planner Neil Moir said: “I think it’s well known that the Banchory community have been crying out for a facility like this.

“I believe Banchory is one of the largest towns in Aberdeenshire that doesn’t have such a facility so there is strong community desire for something like this.”

However, councillor Ann Ross warned that parking was a “serious problem”.

“Some people will cycle there but the majority will use their cars so how is the traffic flow to be managed?” she asked.

“For the residents who live here, it is going to be impossible.”

Banchory pitch plans determined by vote

But, Huntly councillor Robbie Withey backed the application and urged the committee to grant it.

The member even shared his own insight from taking his son to weekend football sessions across the region.

“From my experience driving around on a Saturday to various different places for football matches, you can’t do anything to control human behaviour.

“The applicant could build a £20 million underground car park directly under the pitch but somebody will still park on the street.”

After a two-hour debate, the pitch was approved by six votes to three.

