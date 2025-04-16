Aberdeen’s Ibis opening beer garden to cash in Tall Ships views – despite fears boozed up punters ‘could plunge over wall’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Ibis opening beer garden to cash in Tall Ships views – despite fears boozed up punters ‘could plunge over wall’

The harbour hotel is looking to create a beer garden with "excellent views" over the port.

By Isaac Buchan
General Manager Franklin Martins said he was "X" following the decision. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
The Ibis Hotel on Shiprow in Aberdeen will open a beer garden overlooking the harbour – in a bid to cash in on views of the Tall Ships coming into the city.

Hotel bosses are looking to transform the space overlooking the harbour just in time the event this summer.

During a licensing meeting on Tueaday, manager Franklin Martins and solicitor David Hossack revealed their vision for the venture.

However, they were told they would need to adhere to “stringent” conditions – over fears punters could face a roughly 20ft drop over the wall to Virginia Street.

This wall was one of councillors' main concerns. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Qualms were also raised over a whole host of other issues – including noise levels and boozy revellers as members debated the idea.

What are Ibis Hotel beer garden plans?

Hotel bosses are plotting the expansion in a bid to capitalise on the city’s upcoming tourism boom.

Mr Hossack explained that the new outdoor seating area would have room for 100 punters, and would include its own pop-up bar and seats.

The hotel’s lawyer explained: “This affords an excellent view of the port area, and the idea for this came from the Tall Ships…”

The beer garden would be perfect for punters looking to enjoy a pint and the Tall Ships this summer. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
He continued: “My clients thought that this would be a great platform from which to view the spectacle of the Tall Ships.

“If you stand on there, there is an unrivalled view over the port.”

The Tall Ships event comes to Aberdeen in July, and is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to the city to take in the nautical extravaganza.

What did the council say?

Despite Ibis Hotel’s grand ideas being put forward with enthusiasm, the local authority was more sceptical towards the proposals.

Licensing officials revealed they were “surprised” hotel management considered it “a viable space to use”.

One officer predicted issues would arise as “it is in area we’ve had problems with street drinkers and problems with young kids congregating”.

The area has a visible street drinking problem. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Mr Martins defended his position by saying that he would look into getting bouncers at the premises for bigger events.

But it wasn’t just drink-fuelled louts that had councillors questioning the plans…

Fears over punters tumbling 20ft over Ibis Hotel beer garden wall

Councillor Marie Boulton was the first to raise the concern over the location of the proposed beer garden.

The Lower Deeside councillor pondered: “Will you have some sort of barrier there because obviously alcohol and excitement… I’d just like to understand how that would be dealt with.”

The wall is approximately 20ft tall. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The back of the proposed outdoor extension comes with an approximately 20ft drop down to Virginia Street.

The SNP’s Neil Copland said he would be worried about pint-swigging punters “with a drink sitting on that wall, deciding they would like a closer look at Virginia Street”.

Mr Hossack responded to these fears, saying: “My clients have put together risk assessments in relation to the use of this area.

“It’s fair to say that was a question that wasn’t included on it, but it is a very fair question.

“There’s a significant drop and if it was required then barriers could be put on the inside with approximate access to the wall because you’d want to be next to that to see things.”

What happened next?

Convenor Mr Copland summed up the council’s position in one sentence: “We are trying to give you it but we need to be sure that it’s safe.”

In the end, the Ibis Hotel’s request was approved, but with the conditions that there be no live music after from during certain events and that “a suitable safety plan” be submitted.

The Ibis Hotel had its licence change approved. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
However, Mr Martins’ big expansion has not crossed the finish line yet, as planning applications still need to be submitted and approved by the local authority.

Speaking after the meeting, the hotelier told The P&J:  “I would say the council were fair in their decision.

“Of course we went there not expecting to get everything we asked for, so we’re happy with what we’re left with.

“I think the safety concerns are really valid and those are things we have thought about.”

You can view the full meeting here.

