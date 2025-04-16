A dream come true at 23: Baker steps up to take over beloved Banff cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A dream come true at 23: Baker steps up to take over beloved Banff cafe

Katie Makin is the taking the leap from supervisor to owner.

By Ross Hempseed
Katie Makin will take over the Cherry Tree cafe in June. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
For 23-year-old Katie Makin, her dream of opening a café has come sooner than she ever thought possible.

The keen baker has worked at the Cherry Tree café on Low Street in Banff ever since it opened in October 2022.

She swiftly became a familiar face to the locals who come in daily for a warming coffee and a sweet treat.

Katie, from Gardenstown, was even made supervisor by impressed owners Tim and Amy Smith.

Having founded her own baking business – The Bakehouse by Katie – working at the Cherry Tree was the perfect fit for her.

Often working on the early shift, her duties included baking the delicious scones that go on sale to customers.

However, it came as a shock when the Smiths announced they planned to put the café up for sale.

This prompted Katie to evaluate her options.

And after a conversation with the owners, she decided to make the leap and take on the business herself.

Katie is a keen baker and supervisor at the Cherry Tree cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I just thought ‘this is my time’.”

Katie told The Press and Journal: “It’s always been a dream of mine to own a café.

“So when they put it up for sale, and I had been there for so long, I thought this is my time to step up and take it on.

“It’s a real community café.

“I know a lot of the regulars who come in and I quite like chatting to them about their day.

“It’s like one big family.”

Katie will take over the Cherry Tree in June

Katie will take over the café in June and plans to keep it familiar to the loyal regulars.

She does, however, hope to makes some changes to the cafe’s offering, including having some of her signature bakes on the menu.

She said: “A lot of people like coming to the Cherry Tree because it is quite different from other places in Banff.

“Everyone knows everyone when they come in and they talk to each other, and for me I really enjoy that aspect.

“There’s an older lady who lives up in the sheltered housing up the street from the café and she loves coming in, sometimes twice a week.

“She said to me how nice it is to come and talk to people because she lives by herself.

“I want to keep that community feel going when I take over.”

The Cherry Tree cafe is located on the corner of Low Street in Banff. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Support for Katie as she takes on challenge of running Cherry Tree

Tim and Amy announced their support for Katie in a social media post.

Having been there from day one, they said they “could never have achieved the success” without her.

Katie, meanwhile, says she knows there will be challenges along the way, but is excited to get started.

Once news spread that Katie was taking over, many regular customers were keen to congratulate her.

She said: “It’s been crazy the number of people who have spoken to me about it.

“Even when I go into Tesco, people stop me and congratulate me. It’s really nice.”

