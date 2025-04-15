Telecom mast to be installed on Broad Street

A telephone mast is to be installed on Aberdeen’s Broad Street.

The new installation is being carried out by Ground Up Solutions LTD and will affect some late night and early morning bus services through the city centre.

Aberdeen City Council has issued a traffic notice warning that Broad Street will be closed over several nights to allow work to be carried out.

The traffic order says the closure is “necessary to protect public safety during telecom mast installation works”.

The restriction will be from Upperkirkgate to Queen Street, or the section outside Marischal College.

Broad Street will be closed from 8pm on April 23, until 5am on April 24, and again 8pm on April 30 until 5am on May 1.

During this time the bus services will be diverted.

The council says additional overnight closures may have to take place if work overruns.

