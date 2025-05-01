Aboyne dog groomers in fight for future amid council threat to close it down

A dog grooming business near Aboyne faced a close shave when council bosses tried to force it to relocate after it opened without permission.

Lauren Cushnie opened The Wee Dog Cabin at the Deeside Activity Park, just off the A93 between Banchory and Aboyne, last February.

She had approached park owners, Ken Howie and his wife Margaret, to see if she could base her business inside a cabin on the site.

It was argued that the “quiet spot” was perfect for any “nervous dogs”, who might become agitated when getting a makeover.

But, it was threatened with closure as it opened without getting planning permission from Aberdeenshire Council.

Ms Cushnie was forced to file retrospective papers to safeguard her business.

But this still wasn’t enough to convince local authority planners, who argued it wasn’t in the right place.

Why did planning chiefs object to the plan?

They believed a facility such would be better suited in the centre of Aboyne – as that would reduce the need for customers to drive there.

While they said the unit was “modest”, they believed its use as a dog groomers was “inappropriate in this location”.

The application recently went before the Marr area committee.

Senior planner Neil Mair explained the council’s aims to increase the “vibrancy within Aboyne” with greater uptake of units in the town centre and the business park.

“That is where a development like this should go,” he appealed.

Park manager argued case for the Aboyne dog groomers

Deeside Activity Park boss Ken Howie told the committee he has had to diversify and expand his business over the last 20 years for it to survive.

And he thinks the location is “very appropriate” for Lauren’s new venture.

“It’s the ideal location… it’s quiet so if any nervous dogs arrive it’s a calm spot to be,” Mr Howie explained.

“Yes people have to drive to get here, but very often it’s elderly customers.

“Lauren can go out and collect the dog without them getting out of their car which is a real plus.

“But if they do get out of the car, they can make use of the nearby Norvite store as well as our cafe and farm shop.”

He added: “We believed it was such a small business, with just one person, that we didn’t need planning permission – we really didn’t think it was appropriate.”

What did councillors have to say?

Aboyne councillor Geva Blackett backed the application, saying it was a “perfect example” of small rural businesses supporting one another.

She also joked that her own dogs would not behave too well if they had to go to a dog groomers in the centre of town.

“I’m the owner of two crazy cocker spaniels and I certainly wouldn’t put them on the bus,” she said with a chuckle.

“If we were to take them to the dog groomer in the middle of a settlement, they would be overexcited and jumping up at people.

“What better to do while having your dog at the groomers than have a bite to eat, a coffee and do a little bit of local shopping?”

Mrs Blackett added: “I can think of no better place for a dog groomers.”

‘We need to embrace Aboyne dog groomers’

Banchory councillor Ann Ross agreed, and argued “a rural environment will not survive without the use of a car”.

She said: “It’s been demonstrated here that a farm has diversified to survive and has attracted businesses to the site which has been successful for many years.

“I’ve got four dogs and I can tell you that I would not be taking my puppy into a town setting for dog grooming.”

The councillor also shared her personal experience with this type of service.

“Dog groomers are a premium, it is incredibly hard to find a good one who really knows what they are doing so we need to embrace it,” she stated.

The committee went on to unanimously go against the planner recommendation and approved the Aboyne dog groomers’ application.

