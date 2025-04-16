Row over Edinburgh owners’ plans to ‘destroy heritage’ of St Nicholas Kirk by ripping out pews

A row has erupted over an Edinburgh art group’s plans to remove pews from Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Kirk as the new owners reimagine the historic site.

Edinburgh Palette took on a huge section of the building last summer, aiming to rescue it from ruin after the Church of Scotland mothballed the city centre landmark.

They want to turn the West Kirk (which is the section off Back Wynd) into a tourist hotspot by shining a light on more than 100 storied artifacts.

It would also be a community space, with room for music performances and various gatherings.

But to achieve this, they say some changes are needed at the ancient site – including tearing out rows of pews.

Now, plans for the overhaul are soon to be decided by Aberdeen City Council.

And ahead of the decision, both supporters and opponents have made their thoughts clear – including the heritage group in charge of the other half of the church…

What exactly are the plans for St Nicholas Kirk?

Edinburgh Palette‘s listed building consent application outlines various aims to adapt the old kirk.

The fresh documents to be decided within days detail how old doors will be upgraded to meet modern fire regulations while CCTV will be installed.

Existing “inadequate” heating and lighting will be improved too, with a “Halo chandelier” to be installed.

But it’s the removal of the pews, which “take up most of the space”, which has sparked debate…

Documents revealing the plans state: “There are a significant number of boxed pews within the kirk that use up the majority of the floorspace.

“The amount of boxed pews within the ground floor of the West Kirk is vast and greatly impedes on the useable floor space.”

The new owners say Robert Gordon’s College would be keen to take some on as part of the refurbishment of MacRobert Hall, while the “majority” would remain as concert seating.

Who are against the St Nicholas Kirk proposals?

The Open Space Trust owns the other half of the building, and are in the midst of their own revamp plans for their share of it.

Members want to turn it into a “world class” heritage centre, showcasing its underground crypt and past as a witches prison.

But those leading the project have been left horrified by what their new next door neighbours are plotting.

Project leader, Arthur Winfield, is calling for council planning chiefs to save the pews.

In a letter of objection, he hails St Nicholas Kirk as “one of the few examples of a substantially unaltered 18th century church interior remaining in Scotland”.

Mr Winfield adds: “Removal of virtually half of the downstairs pews effectively destroys this heritage, which will be lost to future generations.

“Once heritage is destroyed it cannot be replaced and for this reason I oppose these proposed changes to the interior of the West Kirk.”

Mr Winfred today reiterated his concerns to The Press and Journal.

He told us: “It would be something lost which couldn’t be replaced… I would ask the council to really consider that this is a turning point.

“If those pews are removed, then that is the end of a significant part of the history of the church within Aberdeen.”

‘St Nicholas cannot be vandalised’

William Diack, who lives in Bridge of Don, is also a member of the Open Space Trust.

He likens the plans to “vandalism”.

In a letter of objection, Mr Diack explains why the kirk is so special to him.

He writes: “St Nicholas is one of these places which has an ‘atmosphere to it’. Something difficult to describe.

“When I enter a kirk like St Nicholas, I can see, hear and feel the people who went before me.

“My grandmother was baptised here in about 1903. I can see this happening when I walk in and see the place as it was in 1903…

“St Nicholas cannot be vandalised in the way planned.”

Mr Diack continues: “Take out all of the pews where the working people of Aberdeen sat, and we will not be able to see, hear, and feel them.

“We will not see, hear, and feel the hands and the voices of those working people, leaving behind a glorious memory of them building part of something that would last

forever.

“Not if we agree to vandalise the inside of our glorious Kirk of St Nicholas. Please do not allow this to happen, for the sake of the ordinary people of Aberdeen.”

And William Brogden, the north-east representative for the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland (AHSS), has also warned of the “unique arrangement” at the centre of the church being “destroyed”.

Who are FOR the revamp plans?

The Aberdeen and District Organists Association have backed the St Nicholas Kirk plans – which they say will “turn it into a vibrant hub for social events”.

And they say removing some pews is a good idea as it will “create a dedicated performance area”.

Internationally-acclaimed organist Kamil Mika, who is president of the group, penned the email to the council.

Kamil Mika playing the organ in St Andrews:

Mr Mika says removing pews “of secondary importance” would not “significantly alter” the historic character of the kirk.

He adds that this could actually help improve the “dry acoustics” of the building.

“This enhancement would be highly beneficial for organ concerts and hymn singing,” he says.

Are you for or against the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What about annual oil and gas service?

Reverend Michael Mair of The UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy has also submitted a letter of support.

The organisation uses the kirk for its annual service of remembrance, dedicated to those who have lost their lives in the industry.

Rev Mair explains: “We especially remember those who have died within the last 12 months, and invite family members to light candles.

“We are entirely supportive of the plans which have been submitted by Scot-Art and

believe that these are necessary for the building to be utilised more widely in the

future.”

You can see the full application on the council website. The authority’s planning committee is expected to decide the proposals on Wednesday, April 23.

Council planning chiefs have recommended the proposals to remove the pews are approved – “in order to facilitate the conversion of the building for its new use”.

Read more here:

INSIDE Aberdeen’s East Kirk as volunteers reveal hidden history as witches prison

Urgent repairs for Aberdeen’s Caffe Nero building amid fresh hopes for Black Sheep Coffee takeover

Inside look at Archibald Simpson upper floors untouched for decades as Aberdeen pub bosses plot hotel transformation

Aberdeen west end locals fighting ‘overly large’ modernist home planned next to Walker Dam