Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Blow for Union Street as ‘gentleman’s barber’ shuts up shop after less than two years

The Cleavin Barber Club opened in the summer of 2023, but has now relocated from Aberdeen's Granite Mile.

By Skye McCord
The Cleavin Barber on Union Street has closed after the owner spent thousands sprucing up the unit.
The Cleavin Barber on Union Street has closed after the owner spent thousands sprucing up the unit. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

An old-fashioned style barber shop in the heart of Aberdeen’s Union Street has closed after opening less than two years ago.

The Cleavin Barber Club, owned by local entrepreneur Daniel Cleavin, opened on the Granite Mile in July 2023.

He spent thousands sprucing up the unit, and told us it was the perfect spot he had been hoping for after scouring the Granite Mile for a location for some time.

Since then, the barber gave the shop an eye-catching dark green makeover, classing up what he pitched as a venue “for gentlemen”.

The closed Cleavin Barber unit on Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But he has now relocated, transforming a former bakery elsewhere in the city centre…

Plans came after years of turmoil for Union Street site

The closure of the barber shop is the latest blow for Aberdeen’s Granite Mile at a time when various efforts are under way to fill its many empty units.

Yards away from the shuttered premises, major multi-million-pound roadworks are under way to breathe new life into Union Street.

A recent image of the Union Street roadworks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What would you like to see move into the empty unit left behind on Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

Mr Cleavin took on the unit a year after The Collective salon closed, blaming rocketing bills.

Prior to that, it was one of 14 TSB branches across the north-east that were permanently shut down.

What now for Cleavin Barber after Union Street move?

Mr Cleavin has now relocated to Holburn Street – operating a new venue known as Harriett’s of Holburn Street.

The barber has opened up in this unit, seen here as an Aitkens Bakery about a decade ago. Image: Google Maps

It will be the third start for Mr Cleavin, who previously had premises in Cove and Banchory too.

The 202 Holburn Street premises was once an Aitkens Bakery, but had been lying empty for some time.

Mr Cleavin has been contacted for comment.

