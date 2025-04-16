Number 30 revamp kick-starting Huntly town centre revival as locals ‘take new venue to their heart’

Huntly’s revamped Number 30 has been credited with kick-starting a town centre revolution just months after opening its doors.

Scores of locals turned out to a celebration today, with project leaders on hand to tell the story of how they turned around the derelict and decaying former department store.

The former Cruikshank’s building was bought by the Huntly Development Trust in 2019, and has undergone a massive transformation in the past few years.

What used to be the empty shell of the closed department store has now been converted into a cinema, cafe and working space.

Those behind the Number 30 revival believe it can turn Huntly town centre’s fortunes around.

We headed out to Number 30’s official opening event, and spoke to those behind the project on how it can bring back the glory days to Huntly.

How have people responded to Number 30?

Crowds of locals filled the cafe inside The Square’s resurrected attraction on Wednesday morning.

In amongst the hustle and bustle were some of the folk who have turned the building into the success it has become.

Jo Macmillan is the manager of the town centre attraction, and has been inundated with support from residents.

She said: “The day we opened, we didn’t know if people would embrace it or not.

“They’ve really taken us to their hearts, and we can’t thank them enough for that.

“It’s been quite a journey, but we’re so delighted with how it’s been perceived by the general public.”.

How was Number 30 transformed?

Number 30 spent most of the last 140 years as Cruickshanks, a beloved furniture store.

But after its closure in 2017, the future of the limestone structure was thrown into doubt.

Huntly Development Trust swooped in to spruce up the building, and came up with the grandiose idea to save it from disarray.

And despite having to overcome various difficulties and delays, the trust have now finally reached their goal of breathing new life into Number 3o.

But for Jo, this is just the start of the group’s crusade…

‘If we lead the way, others will follow’

The Surrey-born Number 30 boss has already seen the wider effect that the building’s transformation has had on Huntly as a whole.

She says that in her short time at the helm, there have already been “four or five new businesses” taking a chance on Huntly town centre.

Jo said: “We recently put out some feedback forms and one of our questions was ‘has it improved Huntly’ and overwhelmingly people responded saying yes.

“That is the whole point of this.

“The days are gone where you would have relied on your council to do this and if you want it, you’ve got to step up and do it yourself.

“This is proof that you can do it. It’s absolutely doable because we’re here doing it.”

‘Number 30 can bring the glory days back to Huntly’

Ian Fraser is another who has made his way to the grand opening to take a look about at Number 30.

Although, as he wanders around the newly-renovated town centre feature, his perspective will be different than most others.

Ian was one of the architects on the project.

He explained: “I live relatively locally, so I remember Huntly 25 years ago and how the town was much more alive with lots more shops and things.

“But now I feel things are coming back after a kind of a low point when Cruickshanks and the like closed down.”

Can other town centres use Number 3o as a blueprint?

Ian feels that other towns across Aberdeenshire can use the Huntly Development Trust’s work as an inspiration for breathing life back into dying high streets.

He said: “I imagine it could be used as a blueprint.

“The trust has really taken it by the horns.”

