Engineers reveal shock mess of pipes found beneath Union Street as they argue delays are ‘unavoidable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Engineers reveal shock mess of pipes found beneath Union Street as they argue delays are ‘unavoidable’

It comes as the multi-million-pound project has been delayed by months.

By Ben Hendry
Engineers have revealed their side of the story when it comes to Union Street delays.
Engineers have revealed their side of the story when it comes to Union Street delays. Image: Hub North Scotland

Construction bosses have revealed the surprising mess of pipes they uncovered beneath the Granite Mile as they argue that delays to the Union Street revamp have been “unavoidable”.

Engineers working on the £17 million project say they even encountered a mysterious manhole leading 10m underground…

This series of “unexpected underground obstacles” was “completely uncharted”.

It comes weeks after the council’s retiring chief captial officer, John Wilson,  blamed the delays on “less than required contractor productivity”.

Today. Morrison Construction have hit back with their side of the story – with images showing the artifacts to blame for the Union Street delays.

What was to blame for the Union Street delays?

Bosses list “historic tram infrastructure, unrecorded utility pipes and cables” among those obstacles buried beneath the street.

More than 20 “unrecorded clusters” were discovered.

Some of the old pipes that were unearthed. Image: Hub North Scotland

Despite the project being in the works for some time, they were “previously undocumented on any maps or diagrams”.

This has all meant the project, which was tipped to complete by the end of this year, has been waylaid until at least next spring.

Gas, electricity and water bodies have now had to visit Union Street to advise on whether these cables and pipes were still live or redundant.

The work taking place in March. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Were they found to be live, they would have to be made safe. If redundant, they could be moved.

The complex process resulted in “unavoidable” delays.

What were the more unusual finds?

Among the more unusual finds was an unknown capped off concrete access shaft which led down to a 10m deep underground culvert.

Due to the risk of collapse, the access shaft could not be safely removed.

Some more unexpected obstacles said to have caused the Union Street delays. Image: Hub North Scotland

The project team then had to devise an “alternative engineering solution” to redesign the new street drainage system around it.

Old electric tram power cables, dating back more than 120 years and encased in wooden boxes, were also discovered, with eight “running the length of the project site”.

Old metal sleepers from the trams were also found, along with a cast iron carrier pipe running the full length of the 300m site.

How is pavement work progressing?

In March, work began on pavements around what will be the entrance to the new Flint market.

But already, similar problems have emerged.

Nine “unrecorded services” have been discovered during excavations – including two gas pipes.

Massive pipes were dug up. Image: Hub North Scotland

Rod Buchan, construction manager for Morrison Construction Infrastructure on the project, has now spoken out.

He said: “Despite the challenges presented by these unexpected underground discoveries, the team remains committed to delivering the much-needed upgrades to Union Street Central.”

And Hub North Scotland project director, John Edwards added: “The project team went to great efforts before works started to determine what lay beneath the ground.

“However, there is always a possibility of finding these uncharted obstructions which can be incredibly frustrating for the site team and can have an impact on progress.

“The team continue to work hard to minimise that for the shops and businesses.”

Read more:

Union Street revamp delayed until 2026 as council blames ‘worker productivity’

Watch: We explore the hidden tunnels below Union Street

Drone images show latest progress with major revamp of Aberdeen’s beach, market and Union Street

Conversation