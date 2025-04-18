‘We went aboard on Aberdeen’s first open-top bus tour – here’s what we thought’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We went aboard on Aberdeen’s first open-top bus tour – here’s what we thought’

The open-top bus tours are just launching, and The Press and Journal were invited along to its maiden voyage for a sneak preview.

Taking in the scenic sights on the Aberdeen open-top tour bus. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

When my boss told me I was to be one of the first people to experience the new Aberdeen open-top bus, I did the first thing most Aberdonians would – and checked the weather.

Though clouds did darken the sky once or twice, and it was a bit blustery by the coast, the threatened downpour didn’t arrive.

This new tour bus, backed by various business bodies, is launching in a bid to cash in on the scores of cruise ships set to arrive in the north-east over the summer.

Myself and Skye waiting to board the bus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I had seen the photos of it, plastered in all its bright orange glory on the front page of the P&J a few Mondays ago.

And there it was as, brolly in hand and nervously glancing skywards, I strolled along Broad Street to find it parked up outside the closed Illicit Still pub.

For myself, I’m pretty familiar with Aberdeen’s landmarks, though the chance to gain a new perspective on them was pretty intriguing.

But my colleague Skye, being from Dundee, boarded the bus with the sense of discovery it’s reckoned thousands of tourists will in the months ahead.

What is Aberdeen’s open-top bus like?

We are joined by a crowd of Visit Aberdeenshire volunteers, who will be greeting cruise passengers when they arrive in Aberdeen.

We took our place at a prime spot on the roof and headed past what is Aberdeen’s most iconic landmark – Marischal College.

Many of us pass this building every day, but everyone still had their phones out taking pictures of the towering granite monument.

This must bode well for the tourist season.

Marischal College is the world’s second biggest granite building. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sightseers are treated to an in-depth audio guide throughout the tour.

It had interesting titbits of information which were new to me.

Tourists will get to learn about the stories of Robert the Bruce and Denis Law whose statues sit opposite one another in front of the landmark.

The journey started off with the city’s most famous landmark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And following that interesting history lesson, we were on our way to the next stop, but not without a slight diversion…

Dodgy parking has a lot to answer for…

The bus then weaved down Littlejohn Street and towards the harbour.

It was as we were heading down Marischal Street that we encountered a bit of a practical problem.

A work truck parked right next to the junction onto Regent’s Quay meant there wasn’t enough room to turn – meaning our highly skilled driver Duncan had to reverse all the way back onto Union Street!

Hats off to Duncan, who managed to pull off the feat that would have had me sweating buckets… With that slight hitch out of the way, we were back on track.

(The good news is, this isn’t a part of the normal route, so rogue portside parkers won’t throw any other trips into disarray!)

Passengers admiring the university’s architecture on Aberdeen’s open-top bus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We then headed across the city to one of its most scenic areas…

Up next was Old Aberdeen and the university, where the bus trundled down cobbled streets steeped in tradition.

The audio guide was again on hand to tell us Aberdeen’s academic history – which includes the discovery of insulin and the invention of the MRI scanner.

This is expected to be a popular stop for the visitors aboard the Aberdeen Adventurer to disembark for a wander around.

After another tight squeeze past a lorry – we were now headed off to the beach.

The High Street in Old Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Spirits high despite typical Aberdonian weather

Shielding from chilly blasts from the North Sea, I didn’t need reminding that the weather in the Granite City is infamously known for its unpredictability.

According to our audio guide, Aberdeen has the most sunlight hours per day of any place in the UK – even though Thursday was not one of those days.

Wrapping up was a smart idea! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The wind fairly buffeted us as we made our way along the coast, with my notebook flapping uncontrollably in the breeze.

But spirits still high, we headed towards Pittodrie – where you learn all about the club’s major honours – which any tourists from Madrid or Hamburg will probably be familiar with.

After the crash course history of the club, we came into Fittie – a popular destination for tourists visiting the Granite City from across the world.

Bound to be another popular stop-off spot.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce boss Russell Borthwick joined us on the tour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An unexpected announcement from the guide reminded passengers to “respect the privacy” of those living in the fishing village, as they roam around taking photos.

In the background, towering over the quaint community, was our next destination – the supply ships bobbing gently in the harbour.

The cameras were out yet again, as we got a unique up-close look at the imposing vessels.

One of the ships we got a unique perspective of. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The port is preparing for the Tall Ships tourist bonanza. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Tourists were trying to board the bus even though we’re not running yet’

During our journey I caught a quick word with Stephen Riggans, one of the brains behind the operation at McGills.

The bus company are one of the key players behind the project, and he reckons that a unique encounter from today proves that the bus can be a success.

Area Director of McGills Scotland and North Stephen Riggans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Stephen tells me: “I’ve noticed we have had some people trying to board the bus which is actually really good, it tells us there’s a market there the day before we even launch.

“There were two people that were waiting on Broad Street who tried to board the bus, and they were from down south but flying back home this evening.

“They said they would have loved to have been able to do this trip today, which is good to know.  We’re confident that this is going to be a success.”

What did we think of Aberdeen’s open top bus?

As we then ventured along past Duthie Park, we were greeted with waves and thumbs up from the crowds of dog walkers and joggers – who probably thought we were exotic Californian tourists.

Consider that a rehearsal for warmly welcoming the real tourists.

Locals taking in the sights at Union Terrace Gardens aboard Aberdeen’s open-top bus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Here we are in the west end. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A quick trip around the city’s leafy west end, followed by a jaunt down Union Street and up past His Majesty’s Theatre marked the end of the tour.

I had gone into the journey with an open mind. I admit I’ve not really been attracted to the idea of open-top buses when I have visited cities in Europe.

However, I was pleasantly surprised with this new way to explore the Granite City – accompanied by the interesting history provided by the audio guide.

It gave me a new appreciation for the sights of Old Aberdeen which, as an RGU graduate, I had never experienced much of before.

All in all, we enjoyed our trip aboard Aberdeen’s open-top bus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Skye was also impressed by the tour – having not lived in Aberdeen for too long, it was a way to take in parts of the city she hadn’t seen before.

To be honest, although I worried about it, the weather is all part of the fun.

It’s clear that a lot of work has gone into this – with the tour bus having been eight months in the making.

So if it can impress people from this part of the world, then I reckon it will dazzle the German, French and American tourists.

